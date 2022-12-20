Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 Sets Massive Record for Paramount+

The latest series in the ever-growing Yellowstone universe, 1923, debuted Sunday on Paramount+ and the Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford starring prequel series has set a huge record for the streamer. According to Variety, 1923 brought in a massive 7.4 million viewers across streaming and linear telecasts — the series also had a special broadcast on Paramount Network Sunday evening — making it the biggest debut for Paramount+ to date. To offer some perspective on just how big those numbers are, it's nearly three times what Yellowstone brought in for its premiere in 2018. the reported 7.4 million number comes from a combo of Paramount's streaming data and Nielsen data.

"Anchored by Taylor Sheridan's incredible vision and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we felt confident this next chapter of the Dutton family origin story would resonate with audiences," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. "We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can't wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of perseverance, heartbreak and adventure set amongst the backdrop of the Mountain West."

"The 'Yellowstone universe' continues to break records, with our latest chapter, '1923' scoring as the most watched premiere ever on Paramount+ and debuting as the #1 new cable premiere of the year on linear," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. "Taylor Sheridan continues to tap a cultural nerve that has proven irresistible to viewers from across the country and around the world, with this newest installment showing no signs of slowing down – proving yet again the power of our franchise strategy to fuel the future of Paramount+."

"Taylor continues to write the most epic stories shot with cinematic beauty," said David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "His scripts attract not only the best actors working today but the best crew around and we are so fortunate these huge audiences tune in to be a part of his universe every week. We can't thank MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount+ enough for their continued support on this incredible journey."

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").

Did you watch the premiere of 1923? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.