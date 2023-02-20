1923 Star Teases Lots of "Loose Ends" in Season 1 Finale

Just one episode remains in the first season of Yellowstone prequel series 1923, but fans hoping for there to be definitive answers to some of their burning questions may be disappointed. According to series star Michelle Randolph, there will be quite a few loose ends remaining at the end of the season for fans to ponder while waiting for Season 2.

"Thank goodness we have season two," Randolph, who plays Elizabeth Strafford, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm happy about it, and I think everyone else will be as well. There's a lot of loose ends to tie up."

One of the questions fans will likely have to wait to get an answer on is who the grandparents of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone character, John Dutton, will end up being — Elizabeth and Jack or Spencer and Alex. Randolph said that even she doesn't know what the answer to that question is.

"We all go back and forth on what we think is going to happen, but Taylor likes to keep us on our toes," she said. "So, we're just as confused as everyone else."

1923 has officially been renewed for Season 2

Earlier this month, Paramount+ confirmed that 1923 will be back for a second season.

"There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season," a tweet from the 1923 Twitter account reads. "In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @paramountplus. See you soon. #ParamountPlus"

What Is 1923 About?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

1923 streams on Paramount+ with new episodes arriving each Sunday. The Season 1 finale is scheduled to debut on February 26th.