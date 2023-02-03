1923 Officially Renewed for Season 2 by Paramount+

The Yellowstone franchise continues to grow with news of a Season 2 renewal for 1923. The second half of 1923's freshman season picks back up on Sunday, February 5th, with the Season 1 finale scheduled for February 26th. There had been reports of the 1923 prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren getting an early renewal back in October, but Paramount+ made it official today. Another eight-episode season is on deck, taking fans back to the early 20th century to follow the patriarchs of the Dutton family. 1883, another spinoff of Yellowstone, gave Paramount+ its biggest premiere for an original series back in December 2021.

"There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season," a tweet from the 1923 Twitter account reads. "In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @paramountplus. See you soon. #ParamountPlus"

What Is 1923 About?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

How Will 1923 End Season 1?

It's been nearly a month since the last episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 dropped on Paramount+ leaving fans in a little bit of limbo when it comes to this generation of the Dutton family. The last episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the question about Jacob Dutton's (Harrison Ford) fate as well as saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) come to the realization that he needed to head home to Montana, but fans have been left waiting as for what happens next for both journeys as the series went on a break. However, the wait is almost over. 1923 is set to return this weekend on Sunday, February 5th.

Right now, we don't know exactly what to expect from the upcoming new episode of 1923. Last we saw Jacob he was alive, but seriously injured, not to mention there was the new threat of Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) and Cara is trying to handle things with the livestock commission for Jacob, but that's proving difficult to do as Creighton (Jerome Flynn) believes he's actually killed him. We also know that things have gotten complicated for Teonna (Aminah Nieves) as well. After suffering all manner of horrors at the school, she's finally escaped and brutally murdered Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle) in the process. While one can assume that Teonna is on her way back home to Montana, one can also assume that she's also going to face a reckoning for that crime, something that is likely to be explored more once the series comes back from this break.

Sklenar has also teased that things may not be easy for Spencer Dutton as he makes his way home, either.

"I can say that it's not going to be a joyous homecoming, that's for sure," Sklenar said. "I think Spencer's coming in hot and he's got a lot to handle when he gets home. And it's not going to be an easy journey to get there."

Let us know your thoughts on 1923's renewal in the comments.