27 Years Later, This Near-Perfect “Guardians of the Galaxy with Muppets” Series Is a Streaming Sensation

It is almost three decades since one of the best and most loved sci-fi shows of the 20th century debuted and became an instant classic. Yet, despite plenty of competition from recently released and ongoing popular series, this visually unique show with some imaginative storytelling brings together the kind of space adventures frequently embarked on by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and some of the Jim Henson Company‘s most ambitious creations. That is probably why it has broken through on the Apple Store chart to hit the number one spot 27 years later, as it is appreciated by new and returning audiences as one of the greatest sci-fi series of all time. What show could possibly perform such a feat in a time when many people believe anything more than 10-20 years old is outdated and full of bad special effects? That would be the one and only Farscape.

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Farscape originally premiered in 1999, introducing John Crichton, an astronaut played by Ben Browder, who finds himself being accidentally sent flying through space via a wormhole and ending up lightyears from home onboard a spaceship of escaped alien prisoners. It is not hard to see the Guardians of the Galaxy comparisons with none of Marvel’s ragtag band of heroes were squeaky clean despite their overarching hero status, and especially with Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill being the only human among a crazy group of aliens. While Marvel mostly relies on CGI for its creature effects, Farscape had a much more realistic feel thanks to animatronic puppets created by Henson’s Creature Shop team, which were able to deliver a much more nuanced and physically believable performance than pure computer generated characters can do. That is just one reason why Farscape has aged a lot better than other shows of the time.

Farscape Is Finding Its Moment All Over Again

Farscape‘s reviews speak for themselves. The first two seasons still hold a perfect critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and even its last seasons held onto strong reactions right up to the final episodes. The show’s original 88 episodes across four seasons held onto their high production values throughout the run, and the chemistry of Browder’s Crichton and Claudia Black as warrior Aeryn Sun helped to power it through a mix of comedy, action, romance, and plenty of unexpectedly disturbing moments – often all in the same episode. The creativity behind the episode was only matched by the love of the show’s fans, who championed it all the way to its cancellation after the fourth season and beyond when demanding a revival to close off the cliffhanger the series originally ended on. A two-part miniseries, Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars, arrived in 2004, proving that successful fan campaigns were a thing long before Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a thing.

Now, Farscape is having another moment among the stars all these years later, proving that genuinely good shows never really die, they just wait to be rediscovered again. At a time when everything seems to be made of so-so CGI and AI content is slowly creeping its way into the entertainment industry, there are a lot of viewers who just want to feel something real again. Farscape‘s dedication to its physical creations makes it the perfect escape back into the past to see how it was done when studios were happy to pay for the best quality rather than the quickest and most cost-effective production methods. With Farscape topping the Apple Store chart, it could spur into the life the rumored reboot that has been on and off the table for more than a decade. The real question is, would fans really want to see the series return when it already exists in such a perfect form?

Are you a Farscape fan? Would you prefer it to never be rebooted, or would you love to see new episodes after two decades? Let us know in the comments.