7 Sci-Fi TV Shows That Were Cancelled Too Soon (#1 Is a Masterpiece)

When it comes to compelling television, there’s nothing we love more than a good sci-fi series. These stories can provide the best escape, taking us on wondrous adventures in distant galaxies. Or they can chill us to the bone with a hauntingly realistic dystopian setting. Either way, we’re invested! Unfortunately, we all know what it’s like to fall in love with a sci that’s cut far too early. This happens on every streaming platform or network, and worse, it can happen to every genre. That said, sci-fi and fantasy often face the brunt of cancellations, or so it often feels.

Realistically, most viewers can list at least one cancellation they’re still salty about. More likely, we can all easily list half a dozen shows that deserved more time on air. At least there’s always the chance of a reboot, given how popular those are these days.

Below are seven sci-fi series that had the potential to run for much longer than they did.

7) Farscape

Farscape is the longest-running series on this list, coming in at a total of four seasons. That said, fans would have absolutely taken more if they could have. The cancellation was pretty abrupt, resulting in a cliffhanger finale, which nobody loves.

Farscape is a fantastical space adventure, comprising only one human character. The story begins when astronaut John Crichton is unexpectedly thrown across the galaxy, courtesy of a rogue wormhole. Unable to get home, John joins Moya, a living spaceship, and eventually makes a crew of his own. What begins as an escape from the Peacekeepers turns into a season-long grudge, to put it mildly.

Realistically, Farscape had a lot going for it. The Jim Henson Company created the prosthetics, alien makeup, and animatronic puppets, giving the show a really unique look. Farscape did continue in comic book form, as a miniseries. Farscape had a large cast, including Ben Browder, Claudia Black, Anthony Simcoe, Virginia Hey, and many others.

Farscape is available to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Prime Video.

6) Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Sometimes you need a little bit of comedy with your sci-fi, and that brings us to Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. The show is based on Douglas Adams’s series of the same name, though it only ran for two seasons before coming to an end. The show (and novels) became known for being quirky and pushing boundaries, and that’s just what most of us are looking for in a sci-fi series.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency followed the titular character, Dirk Gently, who is a holistic detective by trade. What that means is somewhat intentionally obscure, as the good detective digs into obscure cases, relying on the fundamental belief that everything is connected. Also along for the ride are a few friends and allies, not to mention a holistic assassin working for the opposite side.

Fans who enjoyed Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency should make a point of reading the rest of Douglas Adams’ works, for obvious reasons. The show lasted for two seasons and starred Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, Hannah Marks, and Jade Eshete.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is available to stream on Prime Video.

5) Terra Nova

Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox Television

Terra Nova is a sci-fi series that brings the past and the future together with climactic results. Sadly, this series took a big swing but didn’t land more than one season. While Fox did cancel the show, they did reportedly open negotiations with Netflix for future seasons, but sadly, nothing ever came of that. The only saving grace is that the series eventually got a motion comic series, for a time.

Terra Nova is set in a dystopian future, with overpopulation having taken the planet to a very dangerous point. Things were looking pretty dire, and that was before the temporal rift opened. This portal opens to a time akin to the Cretaceous Period, which means new opportunities for those willing to take the risk. The catch? The portal goes one way, so if you go in, you’re never coming out.

The show offered a surprisingly complex view of colony politics and the complications of establishing new human civilizations. It would have been fascinating to see where the story continued, had Terra Nova been allowed more than one season. Terra Nova starred Jason O’Mara, Shelley Conn, Landon Liboiron, Naomi Scott, Alana Mansour, Christine Adams, and many others.

Terra Nova is available to stream on Prime Video.

4) Stargate Universe

Image courtesy of MGM Television

Stargate Universe was the third series to spin off from the Stargate franchise. It started up a year after Stargate Atlantis wrapped up, so naturally, fans were still pretty eager to get more of this universe. Unfortunately, Stargate Universe only ran for two seasons before coming to an untimely end. Admittedly, it’s hard to deny that Stargate Universe was probably the least favored of the three Stargate series, but this shouldn’t reduce its potential. Where the others started strong, Stargate Universe teased a slower-building premise, and fans were upset about the cliffhanger ending they were left with.

The series once again took a team to a strange new universe, introducing new stakes and adventures. Stargate Universe bundled a group of soldiers, scientists, and civilians together and had them board a spaceship called the Destiny. Destiny’s goal was to travel billions of light-years from Earth, with the help of Ancient technology (the Stargates). Unfortunately, something goes wrong, and they end up stranded far from home with no easy access to help.

On the bright side, there is a Stargate Universe comic series that picks up after the show was cancelled. Notably, the original creative team is not involved in the writing, so make what you will of that. Stargate Universe starred Robert Carlyle, Louis Ferreira, Brian J. Smith, Elyse Levesque, David Blue, Alaina Huffman, Jamil Walker Smith, and Ming-Na Wen.

Stargate Universe is available to stream on Prime Video and Pluto TV.

3) Defiance

Image courtesy of Five & Dime Productions.

For many, Defiance seemed like the perfect new sci-fi Western, and thankfully, this one ran for at least a few seasons. Defiance was cancelled after Season 3, with SYFY citing purely financial reasons for the decision. By this point, the video game spin-off was in full swing, though it was shut down a few years later. Insult to injury and all that.

Defiance takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, in which Earth has been radically transformed, now being the host to both humans and aliens. At the center of this story is Joshua Nolan, a sheriff for his small town. In his town, obviously named Defiance, one can find a whole host of political situations and tension, thanks to the multiple alien species residing within. This further enhances the lawless Western aesthetic.

Defiance was a visually stunning show with an impressive cast, so it was disappointing news after the Season 3 finale. Defiance had a massive ensemble cast, including Grant Bowler, Stephanie Leonidas, Julie Benz, Tony Curran, Jaime Murray, Graham Greene, Mia Kirshner, Jesse Rath, and many more.

Defiance is available to stream on Peacock.

2) Helix

Next up is a sci-fi series that only got two seasons before getting cancelled. Helix may be sci-fi, but it also dove headfirst into horror, delivering content that could easily be the makings of a nightmare. While Season 1 did pretty well with critics and viewers alike, Season 2 had a significant drop-off. This undoubtedly led to the cancellation, which is a shame, as dedicated fans wanted to see where the story would lead.

Helix begins in an isolated research facility based in the Arctic. A team of scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been called in to handle a mysterious disease running through the facility, only to learn that they’re now in a battle for their lives. Failure to understand and contain this terrifying situation won’t just spell their deaths, but potentially the end of mankind as we know it.

Helix is available to stream on Tubi.

1) Firefly

Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox Television

No cancelled sci-fi list is complete without acknowledging Firefly. Firefly was a masterpiece, and its early cancellation was a tragedy. Thankfully, its fan base was so loud and relentless that they eventually received a movie, Serenity, as a final farewell. It’s not the same as getting the longer-running series we deserved, but it’s something.

Firefly revolves around a crew living aboard Serenity (a Firefly-class ship, hence the name). They’re a ragtag bunch desperately trying to avoid the Alliance while making a living for themselves. Each has a very different reason for living on the outskirts of space, allowing the show to explore different political, moral, and ethical concerns.

To say Firefly was a cherished show would be an understatement. People fell in love with this story, even years after it was cancelled. However, the show was done dirty right from the start, with episodes airing out of order before its ultimate cancellation at the end of Season 1. Since then, there have been rumors of a reboot or spinoff, not counting the film. Dedicated fans can at least read the graphic novels. Firefly starred Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, Summer Glau, and Ron Glass.

Firefly is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

What sci-fi series are you still upset about getting cancelled? Let us know in the comments below!