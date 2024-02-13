A Court of Thorns and Roses Series Still In Development at Hulu Despite Cancellation Reports

Hulu's adaptation of Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses is still in development, despite recent reports. According to Entertainment Weekly, sources confirmed that the long-delayed project is still in development and on track to bring the fantasy romance series to screen. It had previously been reported that Hulu was no longer developing the series and that it was no longer being shopped around.

News of Hulu's adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) was first announced back in 2021 with Outlander's Ron Moore set as showrunner. Maas shared on Instagram at the time in a now-deleted post that she would be working with Moore to adapt the novel, writing at the time "So, it's official (and thank you, Josh for accidentally spilling the beans!: Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu! I'm currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!"

However, since the announcement there has been very little in the way of news about the series and during President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich's Television Critics Association press tour panel, speculation about the show's future came into question as Erwich told reporters "hat show has been in development, but I don't have any news to share today." However, back in November, Moore said that the series was still in development and scripts had been written.

It's still in development," Moore said. "We've written some scripts, and we're just sort of waiting. I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it's still in development."

What is A Court of Thorns and Roses About?

A Court of Thorns of Roses is the first book in a fantasy series by Maas — the other books are A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight, and A Court of Silver Flames — which follows three sisters, Feyre, Nesta, and Elain Archeron who are entangled in the magical world of Prythian after Feyre murders a faerie wolf in the woods, finding herself caught up in the political workings when an ancient treaty demands a life for a life. The series is massively popular and Maas' most recent book, House of Flame and Shadow from her Crescent City series, featured ACOTAR characters in a crossover event.

