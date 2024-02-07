Outlander Prequel Series Casts Jamie and Claire's Parents for New Epic Love Stories

Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, has founds its stars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the STARZ series has cast Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Jamie Roy (Your Boyfriend is Mine), Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together), and Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as the series' leads. The casting announcement confirms that the series will not only focus on Jamie's parents, but Claire's as well.

Slater will play Ellen MacKenzie while Roy will play Brian Fraser, the pair who eventually become Jamie Fraser's parents in 18th century Scotland. Corfield will play Julia Moriston and Irvine will play Henry Beauchamp who become Claire's parents with their story being told in World War I era England.

"We're thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples," Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner of both Outlander and Blood of My Blood said. "The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods, and we're so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie."

Outlander Ending With Season 8

Last year, STARZ confirmed that fan-favorite series Outlander would be ending after eight seasons as well as announced the Blood of My Blood prequel series.

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, shared in a statement. "The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

"For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we're pleased to bring Claire and Jamie's epic love story to a proper conclusion," Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for STARZ, added. "But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We're thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril, and Ronald and can't wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."