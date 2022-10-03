Abbott Elementary Halloween Episode Features Some Awesome Marvel Costumes

It's almost Spooky Season over at Abbott Elementary, and everyone's favorite TV teachers are getting in the spirit by dressing up for Halloween. The first season of the Emmy-winning series began last December, so the show didn't get a chance to deliver a Halloween episode. Since the second season has a full order, a Halloween episode is officially on its way, and it's going to include some stellar Marvel cosplay from a couple of the teachers.

Photos from the Abbott Elementary Halloween episode started circulating online this week, and they offer the first look at many of the costumes sported by the main characters. Two of those characters are dressed as Marvel superheroes. Take a look!

One of the photos features Lisa Ann Walter's Melissa Schemmenti donning the classic Scarlet Witch costume. Abbott principal Ava Coleman, played by Janelle James, goes all out in another photo, dressing as Storm from the X-Men. Those are the only two characters who pulled from the pages of Marvel for their costumes in this year's Halloween episode, but the other teachers have some recognizable costumes of their own.

Fresh off two Emmy wins and a horde of nominations, Abbott Elementary is already into its second season. The first episode, which was released a couple of weeks ago, featured a cameo from Philadelphia Flyers mascot and Internet sensation, Gritty.

"When you've reached the level of fame and success that Quinta and I have, you have people for that," the mascot told Variety over email. "Her people reached out to my people. Of course I'm a fan ... It's comedy, it's Philly and it's school. I love two of those things!" Gritty also sounded off on playing themselves on camera, adding: "Some, less experienced actors, have described the challenges of playing yourself on camera. I can't relate. Truly, I found it refreshing that Hollywood didn't try to get some C-lister like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to play me at a discount. I stuck to the script but of course added some of my Gritty charm we all know and love."

Have you been enjoying Abbott Elementary's second season so far? Let us know in the comments!