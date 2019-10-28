Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Becomes Wonder Woman in this Amazing Halloween Costume

Halloween season is officially underway, and quite a lot of people have taken to social media to share their elaborate costumes for the year. Even Gritty, the beloved and zany mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers, is getting in on the fun in a pretty epic way. Over the weekend, Gritty’s official Twitter account shared a video of the googly-eyed orange mascot suiting up as “Wonder Gritty”. The video sees Gritty wearing a version of Wonder Woman‘s iconic red, white, and blue costume, and trying and failing to use a version of her iconic lasso.

If no one else will defend the world, then I must. It me, Wonder Gritty. pic.twitter.com/WhxHKub8He — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 26, 2019

The video has gotten quite a lot of love on social media, with fans of the bizarre mascot appreciating his approach to the costume. And we have to admit, it’s making the idea of an all-mascot Justice League sound pretty great.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wonder Woman will be seen next on the big screen in Wonder Woman 1984, where Gal Gadot will reprise her portrayal of the character.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview in 2017. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

The cast of WW84 also includes Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) portraying Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) playing a currently-unknown role.

“You know what was cool,” the film’s director, Patty Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

What do you think of Gritty transforming into Wonder Woman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

(Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)