ABC Cancels Adam Scott Game Show Don't After One Season

TV Line reports that the Adam Scott-hosted game show Don't won't be returning with ABC cancelling the show after just one season. Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, who also narrated elements of the show as well, Don't focused on four-person team given various challenges like "Don't Blink," "Don't Look Back" and "Don't Play Ball in the House." By completing these contestants would gain money to split at the end, but failing would see no money be added and a ridiculous consequence coming after. The series averaged 3 million viewers per week but has been replaced for the 2021 summer season.

ABC’s Summer 2021 schedule will include The $100,000 Pyramid, Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell the Truth, Press Your Luck, Card Sharks, Holey Moley, The Chase and The Hustler. Another new game show series that will premiere this summer is The Celebrity Dating Game. Hosted by Zooey Deschanel The Celebrity Dating Game offers the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there's a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.

Another new series arriving this summer will be When Nature Calls (working title), which is described as a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series which looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the show will surprise and delight viewers with what comes out of the mouths of majestic beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more within captivating, beautiful footage from all over the world. This new perspective on absurd animal antics is easy on the eyes and hilarious to the ears.

Airdates and times for the new shows include:

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

8:00-9:01 p.m. "Emergency Call"

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Celebrity Family Feud"

9:00-10:00 p.m. "The Chase"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "To Tell the Truth"

MONDAY, JUNE 7

8:00-10:00 p.m. "The Bachelorette"

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Press Your Luck"

9:00-10:00 p.m. "The $100,000 Pyramid"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Card Sharks"

MONDAY, JUNE 14

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Celebrity Dating Game" (series premiere)

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

8:00-9:00 p.m. "When Nature Calls" (WT) (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Holey Moley 3D in 2D"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Hustler"

MONDAY, AUG. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. "Bachelor in Paradise"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Ultimate Surfer" (series premiere)