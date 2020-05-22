ABC Cancels Five Shows Including Fan-Favorite Comedy

✖

As Hollywood and the television networks begin to solidify their plans for their fall schedule in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, not everything will be making it back. ABC has announced that five of their TV shows will not return next season. Among those that aren't returning will be the drama thriller Emergence starring Allison Tolman, Clancy Brown, and Donald Faison, which wrapped up its first season in January. Plus the '90s set spin-off to The Goldbergs, Schooled, and the two-season comedies Bless This Mess and the fan-favorite Single Parents. In addition, the revival of Kids Say the Darndest Things hosted by Tiffany Haddish will not be returning

"Bless This Mess and Single Parents won’t be coming back for third seasons," co-creator of both shows, Liz Meriwether wrote on Instagram. "Two shows canceled in one day? I get the message, ABC! This is my broadcast Red Wedding. But seriously, folks, thank you so much for watching these shows. We loved making them. We loved writing them. I feel so grateful to have been given the chance to work with so many incredible people. Thank you, thank you."

I'm breaking protocol, but wanted the @goldnerds to hear it from me," Schooled co-creator Adam F. Goldberg tweeted. "Schooled won't get a season 3. Big hugs to our brilliant cast, crew & writers. I'm beyond grateful to Karey Burke and @ABCNetwork for giving us 35 episodes to show that teachers like CB are the real heroes."

ABC has a number of series that were renewed for the next season including American Housewife, Grey’s Anatomy, its spin-off series Station 19, black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, mixed-ish, The Rookie, and Stumptown. In addition, the reality shows The Bachelor, American Idol, Dancing with the Stars and Shark Tank will return along with the revival of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, investigative news series 20/20, and the comedy staple America’s Funniest Home Videos.

“At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love.”

Two new shows have also been given straight-to-series orders by the network including David E. Kelley’s Big Sky starring Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick, and the Kyta Sedgwick starring comedy Call Your Mother. In addition two shows, Rebel starring Katey Sagal and the thirtysomething sequel series thirtysomething(else), are also in contention to be picked up according to Deadline.

