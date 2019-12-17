Adam Sandler Won’t Do a Big Daddy Sequel With Riverdale Star Cole Sprouse

During the premiere for Adam Sandler‘s new movie Uncut Gems — which has Oscar buzz for the comedian who is usually Rotten Tomatoes Kryptonite — Sandler reunited with former child actor Cole Sprouse. Currently playing Jughead Jones on Riverdale, Sprouse and his twin brother Dylan played Sandler’s adoptive son. Based on a story by Psych creator Steve Franks, Big Daddy earned more than $200 million at the box office and was one of the first hits of Sandler’s career to reach over from raunchy comedies that appealed to young adults and into four-quadrant movies that played to family audiences as well.

Cole Sprouse was apparently at the Uncut Gems premiere to support his former movie-dad, and so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Entertainment Tonight asked the comedian about the prospect of reuniting for Big Daddysequel. The market would seem to bear it, considering how many much more expensive movies are coming out now about things that started decades ago.

After saying he couldn’t wait to see Sprouse at the premiere, Sandler answered the sequel question with a good-natured, “I won’t do that to him. He’s doing fine.”

This is the second time this year that ET has asked Sandler to remnisce about the Sprouse boys; back in June, the actor recalled the pair as being “great little boys” and joked, “I’m baffled at how they grew into handsome bastards.”

Sprouse, who left his child star days behind for a while before roaring back as a heartthrob on Riverdale, has often had the specter of Big Daddy follow him around now that he’s back in the game in a big way. We brought it up when we spoke with Franks during the press junket for Psych: The Movie back in 2017.

“I certainly would like to tie anything from the past into now, because I’m a big fan of the past” Franks told PopCulture.com. “And there is actually…for those who watch it, we shoot one of our locations in a very iconic Riverdale location, so there is already in this movie a Riverdale/Psych connection.”

For his part, when we told Sprouse later that day we had seen Franks, he gave the same surprised “oh, wait, he’s here?” reaction that Sandler gave to ET. So everything goes full circle.

Adam Sandler appears in Uncut Gems, in theaters now. Sprouse will return to TV with new episodes of Riverdale on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the second half of January.