My Adventures With Superman Showrunner Shares Unfortunate Update

My Adventures With Superman’s third season has been well received by fans of Adult Swim and the Man of Steel alike. As Clark struggles against unexpected challenges from the likes of the Cyborg Superman and the Eradicator, many fans have wondered whether this latest season will be the grand finale or if Kal-El’s journey will continue on Cartoon Network. In a surprising update, showrunner Jake Wyatt has assured fans that ratings are looking good for the latest season of the Adult Swim superhero series, but is unfortunately unable to assure a bright future for this Superman.

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In a social media post, Wyatt confirmed that while the current third season of the animated series has been “getting views,” the series’ best so far, a fourth season hasn’t been confirmed. Since season three only has one episode left in the tank before bidding viewers a fond farewell, many fans have been crossing their fingers that the Adult Swim’s future will be confirmed shortly. One of the biggest potential roadblocks to a quick renewal is the upcoming merger between Warner Bros and Paramount. While the fusion of the studios won’t happen until at least next year, thanks to an upcoming court case, fans might be waiting some time to learn the fate of Adult Swim’s Last Son of Krypton.

My Adventures With Superman has not yet been renewed for a fourth season. Views have been great! Our best ever. Our stakeholders—DC Studios, Adult Swim, HBOmax—have been great to the show. But each has to chart its own future in an uncertain, unstable climate. That takes time. https://t.co/WCoRBIER1U — jake_wyatt_online (@jakewyattriot) August 11, 2026

This Superhero Universe Will Continue, Even Without Superman

Courtesy of DC Studios

Luckily, even if the worst-case scenario unfolds and My Adventures With Superman’s third season is its last, the end is not over for this universe. My Adventures With Green Lantern, a spin-off series focusing on ring-slinger Jessica Cruz, has already been confirmed to arrive on Cartoon Network in the future. Earlier in season three, fans had the opportunity to meet the upcoming member of the Green Lantern Corps, with Cartoon Network confirming that voice actor Auli’l Cravalho of Moana fame will lead the spin-off.

As Wyatt has confirmed, My Adventures With Green Lantern was greenlit by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the current heads of DC Studios. While the animated series doesn’t take place in the main DCU that gave us Superman, Supergirl, and Peacemaker, it exists all the same thanks to the concept of “Elseworlds.” With My Adventures With Superman wearing its anime influences on its sleeve, previews for Jessica Cruz’s series are hinting that the Green Lantern is taking a page from Sailor Moon for her aesthetic.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Jake Wyatt about further exploring the DC Universe. While both Wyatt and fellow showrunner Brendan Clogher haven’t had the opportunity to take a crack at Gotham City’s Dark Knight, they confirmed during our interview that they have an idea for a new take on the Batman. Hopefully, they will eventually have the chance to introduce their version of Bruce Wayne to their universe.