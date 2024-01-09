Adan Canto, X-Men: Days of Future Past & The Cleaning Lady Star, Dies at 42

Adan Canto, an actor known for his work on projects like X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Cleaning Lady, and Designated Survivor, has passed away at the age of 42. Canto's passing reportedly occurred on Monday, January 8th, following a private battle with appendiceal cancer. According to reports, Canto's health made him unable to participate in filming on the upcoming third season of The Cleaning Lady, which he starred in as Arman Morales, but was planning on rejoining the show later in the Season 3. A title card will pay tribute to Canto in the forthcoming Season 3 premiere on March 5th.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago," Fox and WBTV said in a statement. "Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Canto was born on December 5, 1981 in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, and got an early start in the entertainment industry as a musician. After leaving home at the age of 16, Canto performed as both a singer-songwriter and the frontman for the jazz band Del Canto. He then began to pivot from music to acting, both on the screen in Mexico and onstage in an adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar's All About My Mother.

Canto then made his American television debut on the first season of The Following, portraying the character of Paul Torres. Shortly after, the actor was then cast as fan-favorite mutant Roberto da Costa / Sunspot in the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past.

"I had read the comics as a kid," Canto explained in an interview with SuperheroHype. "A bunch then. My restless nature just didn't allow me to sit down and keep reading comics. I was very playful, I was just moving around all the time when I was a kid. I did follow the movies years later after the 2000 X-Men, but I've always been a fan. I did have to dive in again to understand the character of Sunspot, and I didn't know what the level of involvement of this character in the film at the beginning, so I just wanted to be very, very secure. Just have more information than necessary."

Canto continued to make appearances across network television, including on Mixology, Blood & Oil, The Catch, Second Chance, and Designated Survivor. He also appeared alongside Halle Berry in her 2019 directorial debut, Bruised. He also founded his own production company, Canto House Productions, and directed two short films — 2014's Before Tomorrow and 2020's The Shot. Canto is survived by his wife, sculptor and painter Stephanie Lindquist, and their two children.

Our thoughts are with Canto's family, friends, and fans at this time.