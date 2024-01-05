The Cleaning Lady Finally Returns After Two Years With Season 3 Trailer

Television fans have been having to wait longer than usual for some of their favorite shows to return, but those holding out for Fox's The Cleaning Lady don't have to wait much longer. The show is returning for its third season in March, and the trailer for the season teases "a new chapter." The Cleaning Lady is loosely adapted from Argentina's La Chica Que Limpia and was the network's highest-rated drama premiere in two years when it debuted in 2022.

"Tune in for the season 3 premiere of The Cleaning Lady this March," Fox shared on YouTube. "The Cleaning Lady continues to examine the plight of Thony De La Rosa as she navigates the criminal underworld to protect her family. Galvanized by the many roadblocks Thony faced while searching for a treatment to save her son, she will utilize her expertise as a doctor to find ways to help her underserved community. However, as Thony continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, she once again crosses the moral line into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas."

You can view the trailer below:

The Cleaning Lady's Showrunner Talks Creating Series:

Back in 2022, creator and showrunner Miranda Kwok talked about bringing The Cleaning Lady to life.

"I've always wanted to do like a female Breaking Bad and a female empowerment story," Kwok told Hidden Remote. "I had a blind script deal over at Warner Brothers, and I presented a few options to them and they presented a few ideas to me, and one of them was La Chica Que Limpia, the Argentina format that Shay Mitchell found."

"So, of the ideas, this is something I would love to adapt in order to create a show, told from the lens of a completely unexpected hero, which is from the perspective of a Southeast Asian character, and an undocumented immigrant," she continued. "Someone who was a doctor in her own country who couldn't practice here and is forced into circumstances that she never thought she'd go into, and how she manages to then, you know, handle all the situations that are thrown at her and all the obstacles that are surmounting, and basically, you know, find her own strength and find her own path and find her own voice and start making her own rules. So that was basically the inspiration of why I wanted to create this show."

The Cleaning Lady returns to Fox for its third season in March.