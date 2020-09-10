Adult Swim Announces The Eric Andre Show Season 5 Premiere Date

✖

Nearly four years after the last new episode went off the air in 2016, The Eric Andre Show is finally returning for Season 5 on Adult Swim. The new episodes will kick off with the season premiere on Sunday, October 25th, marking the comedian's long-awaited return to making people feel uncomfortable and breaking a bunch of sh*t. Adult Swim says the show "jam-packs each episode with tortured celebrities, ethically complex street pranks, and severely injured rappers. Hannibal Buress quits, Filipe Esparza co-hosts, Lakeith Stanfield loiters, and Hannibal’s clone Blannibal is born.

New guests this season include Blake Griffin, Judy Greer, Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Luis Guzman, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, Jai Rodriguez, and Omarion, among others to be announced.

Expect another dramatic change to the host for Season 5, as Andre explained to EW that he had to undergo a dramatic physical transformation for the these new episodes.

“To get ready for it, I waxed my entire body, got over 200 pounds, and slept in a tanning bed,” explained Andre. “I also got a new, super ‘expensive’ set that looks like Liberace f—ed a Japanese game show. This is the season of ultimate decadence.”

While Andre has done some intermittent specials over the last few years, he has appeared in supporting roles for animated projects like Disenchantment on Netflix as well as Disney's The Lion King remake. He also filmed a hidden-camera-meets-buddy-comedy movie with Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish called Bad Trip; that project was supposed to release in theaters in April but has since been purchased by Netflix with an unrevealed release date, due to the pandemic.

This reveal of Season 5's release date should be a great surprise for Eric Andre fans who were expecting a big screen project before the return of the bizarre talk show.

The Eric Andre Show premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 25th at midnight.