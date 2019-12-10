Netflix Announces Disenchantment Season 3 for 2020

Ready to continue the adventure? @Disenchantment is returning for Season 3 in 2020! You didn’t think we’d leave Bean in that hole, did you? pic.twitter.com/PQmLro9e3c — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 10, 2019

Netflix has confirmed that the story of Disenchantment will continue in 2020. The company tweeted out a teaser announcing that Disenchantment – Part 3 will release on the streaming service in 2020. Disenchantment is the animated fantasy-comedy from Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama. The series follows the listless princess Bean and her friends, the elf Elfo and the demon Luci, on their misadventures. The show’s voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, David Herman, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West. The series debuted in August 2018, with Part 2 releasing in September 2019.

Part 2 saw Bean returning home, having fled her father’s kingdom, Dreamland, at the end of Part 1. Her adventures have made her aware of a much larger world than she previously knew existed, including the steampunk-themed Steamland. The end of Part 2 once again reunited her with her once petrified, now a scheming mother, Queen Dagmar.

While Part 1 was a slow start, Part 2 was a marked improvement. From ComicBook.com’s review:

“It’s also fun to see Groening’s team at work in a fantasy setting detached from the real world. The Simpsons and Futurama could always rely on a pop culture reference or a shot at a celebrity for an easy punchline, but Disenchantment can’t. Its writers must rely on different kinds of humor to get laughs. They struggled with this in the first season, and many of the jokes failed to land as a result. They’ve adapted in the second season. Part 2 delivers plenty of laughs with dialogue and delivery alone while writing around broader themes. One episode deals with a plague in elf-inhabited area of Dreamland, while another sees circus performers pulling an elaborate heist on Dreamland’s treasure trove, both of which deliver the comedic goods.

After the show’s first season, it seemed Disenchantment could go one of two ways. One way would be to regress and remain the middling fantasy misfire of Groening’s career. The other was that it could grow into its own as The Simpsons and Futurama did after working through the growing pains of their first seasons. Disenchantment Part 2 goes in the latter direction, finding its fantasy footing and suggesting even bigger and better things to come. If you gave up on Disenchantment early in the first season, revisiting the show and sticking with it will be rewarding in the long run.”

