Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Reveals Filming Starts Next Week (Exclusive)

Fans of Marvel's mystical characters are about to get an early present for the holidays. While it's long been thought that Agatha: Coven of Chaos would begin to roll cameras in December, it looks like production is picking up just a little sooner than anticipated. According to Emma Caulfield, her work on the series begins next week.

"The cast is so good. I start doing some stuff next week. I know a little bit, but I can't say anything," Caulfield tells us. "I can't tell you what to expect, because that would reveal something. I know little, just enough to keep me in the right zone. I think it's all going to be really fun. I haven't seen [Kathryn Hahn] yet. I really love her. She's just the best, effortlessly cool."

Will Scarlet Witch join Agatha and Dottie in Coven of Chaos?

As of now, Elizabeth Olsen says there are no plans for Wanda Maximoff to join the cast of Coven of Chaos.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

Still, the cast is growing quite an ensemble. In addition to Hahn and Caulfield reprising their roles as Agatha Harkness and Dottie, respectively, the show has also added Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Eric Andre.

When is Agatha: Coven of Chaos going to be released?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to set a release date, but it's expected to hit Disney+ at some point towards the end of next year or early 2024. What other characters would you like to see in the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!