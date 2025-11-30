All 3 Seasons of An Underrated Thriller Series Are a Hit on Netflix, 4 Years After Prime Video Cancelled It

Another thriller is taking Netflix by storm, despite less-than-stellar reviews by viewers and critics alike, and a third season cancellation by Prime. It’s managed to snag the number 2 spot on the Top 10 list for this week, beating out even the new season of Stranger Things, which is holding on at number 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Absentia, which had a decent cult following, especially for the first season, centers around FBI agent Emily Byrne, who disappears without a trace during the hunt for a serial killer that is ravaging the city of Boston. When finding her becomes impossible, Byrne is declared dead in absentia. Six years go by, and eventually the agent is found in a cabin deep in the woods, barely clinging to life and with a serious case of amnesia after her torture. She comes back home, only to discover that her husband has remarried and her son is being raised by his new wife. Soon after, Byrne finds herself the main suspect in a new series of murders.

Absentia Is Nothing Groundbreaking, But Still Leaves You Wanting More

Play video

“Absentia‘s problem isn’t its premise, which is no better or worse than your average gritty crime drama…Absentia so completely personifies the mundane procedural that it actually becomes awful,” says critic Chris Osterndorf of The Daily Dot. Most agree that the series is violent, veering into disturbing territory at times, especially where the torture of Emily Byrne is concerned. Though Mark Dawidziak says, “The troubling questions and terrific performances are enough to keep you following this murky trail, if you’re not seriously burned out on serial killers.”

“Season one is the best! Feel free to stop there. I watched it several years ago after it came out because I love Stana from her Castle days. It goes downhill in the next two seasons. But if you do watch season two and three, they’re entertaining enough to where you don’t feel as if you wasted your time,” said one viewer on Reddit. But another viewer wasn’t as charitable in their feelings, saying, “I thought maybe the show was going to go the direction of commentary on victim blaming or something since the way they treated her was so obviously over the top and cruel when she came back, but no, I guess, everything gets resolved at the end, and all is forgiven. That’s not to even mention the convoluted villain plot and the many, many plot holes all for the sake of fake outs over and over again.”

Some fans were upset with the shows ending, prompting lead actor Stana Katic to say on X, “Although we’ve danced with the idea of continuing the tale, Absentia was always meant to be only three seasons, and I couldn’t think of a better note to end on… for any person on this planet, but especially Emily and her loved ones.” It’s one of those shows with a distinct “you have to decide for yourself” sort of vibe, at least in terms of whether you enjoy it or not. But it’s not a bad way to kill a few hours.

Are you a fan of Absentia? Let us know in the comments before you head over to the ComicBook forums to keep the conversation going.