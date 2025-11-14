The Best Thriller of 2025 Just Left Peacock for a New Streaming Home

The past year has kept movie lovers on the edge of their seats and guessing until the last turn with fast-paced, highly suspenseful thrillers on the big screen, and one of 2025’s best thrillers that you probably missed just found a new streaming home. In the world of streaming, you never really know where a title will end up, and some of this year’s hits have already swapped services on multiple occasions. An underrated thriller that became a streaming hit on Peacock before leaving the platform just popped up on a rival service.

Drop, the Meghann Fahy-led mystery thriller directed by Happy Death Day’s Christopher Landon, is now streaming on Prime Video following its recent departure from Peacock. Produced by Blumhouse, Drop centers around a widowed mother on her first date in years. But things take a terrifying turn when she begins to receive increasingly threatening messages from an unknown number. The critically acclaimed movie became an instant hit when it first started streaming on Peacock in July, jumping onto the top 10 list. It joined Amazon’s streaming platform on November 14th.

Drop Is the New Thriller You Need to See

Drop is the new thriller that most haven’t seen, which is a shame given its high critical acclaim and the fact that it has been praised as a Hitchcockian thriller. Under Landon’s direction, the movie effectively uses camera work, lighting, and editing to build tension and keep a single-location story, where the protagonist is trapped and has limited escape options, thrilling and interesting. The premise of the film itself, essentially the worst possible first date ever, is highly entertaining, and Drop cleverly integrates modern technology, like AirDrop and a character’s access to home security cameras, for its many twists and turns.

The movie is not the best thriller ever released, but it’s an incredibly well-executed movie, and features a standout performance from Fahy that grounds the film, that makes for a fun, fast-paced, popcorn thriller. The Blumhouse film only had a limited theatrical run, contributing to its status as an underseen and lesser-known thriller, but still managed to be a financial success when it more than doubled its $11 million production with a worldwide total of nearly $29 million. Drop also earned high praise from critics and audiences alike and is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critic score and 79% audience rating.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Drop started streaming on Prime Video following a massive list of fresh arrivals earlier in the month. The largest number of those new additions came on November 1st, when Prime Video subscribers were given streaming access to movies including A Beautiful Mind, Bones and All, Good Will Hunting, Happy Gilmore, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Later this month, the streamer will add other great additions like Mamma Mia! (November 15th), The Iron Claw (November 19th), and Mickey 17 (November 26th).

