All 3 Seasons of an Unfairly Cancelled Sci-Fi Remake are Free to Watch Now

There is no denying that science fiction is one of the best and most engaging genres when it comes to nearly all forms of entertainment and while much of that is owed to the frequently high concept and inventive stories that science fiction delivers, even more of what makes the genre so special can be attributed to the questions it raises. With science fiction often pushing the boundaries of science and technology and then, in turn, using that to turn its gaze on society and culture, you get stories that are not only highly entertaining, but force you to sit with some serious questions and sometimes even reconsider your own beliefs. Now, one such series that was unfairly cancelled after just three seasons is available to watch in its entirety for free.

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Humans originally debuted on June 12, 2015, on Channel 4 in the UK and on AMC in the U.S. The series, created by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent, was based on a Swedish sci-fi drama called Real Humans and examined themes of artificial intelligence, human-robot interaction, and consciousness as well as their impact on society and humanity and it did so well before the influence of and concerns about AI usage became a major part of the cultural conversation. While the series sadly was cancelled after just three seasons—and after a season three finale that truly changed everything—the complete series is now available to stream for free on Tubi.

Humans Asked Big Questions About What it Actually Means to Be Human

Humans is set in an alternative version of the present day where Synths—highly advanced anthropomorphic robots—have taken a significant place in society, largely taking on domestic work like household chores and child and eldercare as well as service and industrial jobs. While there are many of these robots that are emotionless, there is a small group of Synths that have developed feelings, memories, and sentience and seek to live their own lives. The series has two primary storylines, one following the Hawkins family, who purchase a discounted refurbished Synth named Anita (played by Gemma Chan) with the intent for her to help around the house and fix their marriage. However, it turns out that inside Anita is the consciousness of the sentient android Mia. The second storyline follows a group of rogue synths, the newly awakened sentient Synths who try to fight for rights and independence while also evading capture. Between those two central storylines, you get the space in which humanity struggles with the Synths developing their own sentience and the divide that results as questions of ethics about their existence and treatment emerges.

While questions about artificial intelligence and if it can really be “human” are not uncommon in science fiction—some truly great movies and television series have asked this question over the years—there is something about the way Humans presents the discussion that is truly great. Over the series’ three seasons, we see society evolving right along with the Synths with the conversation about the creations getting bigger and more fractious to the point that there are clear factions and nearly a civil war over the matter. There are even larger developments as the series comes to its too-soon end that suggest that humanity and robots are both going to undergo changes that neither can stop that will have major implications on what the future looks like for both groups. It’s that specific twist that brings the deeper questions of the series—namely what it really means to be human—into the core of things. Perhaps most impressively, Humans doesn’t actually give the viewer any real answers, either; you are left to decide for yourself which makes the series have long lasting impact.

The series is also absolutely stacked with incredible talent, but for Marvel fans, Humans really should register as a much watch. It’s the series that gave Eternals star Gemma Chan her breakthrough while William Hurt and Letitia Wright both also appear (Hurt in season 1, Wright in season 2). Beyond the MCU stars in the cast, however, all of the performances in Human are incredible, with every actor delivering truly impressive work that will make you realize that the line between good and evil, human and not human aren’t as black and white as you might think. Check the series out for yourself on Tubi. You’ll be glad you did.

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