All 4 Seasons of the Twice-Canceled Crime Show Remake That Netflix Briefly Saved Just Arrived on Tubi

Netflix has a knack for rescuing fan-favorite shows from cancellation. Over the past several years, the streamer has revived shows canceled by other networks and streamers for new seasons, often turning them into global hits in the process. Lucifer, Manifest, and Arrested Development are just a few examples of those saved shows, along with a series that was canceled twice before Netflix picked it up for an additional season. Seven years after that crime drama abruptly disappeared from Netflix’s library, all four seasons just reappeared on the free streaming platform Tubi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That show is The Killing, and all 44 episodes are streaming on Tubi as of March 1st. The series is an American remake of the Danish show Forbrydelsen and stars Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman as homicide detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder as they investigate intense, long-arc murder cases. The series had a rocky four-season run beginning on AMC in 2011. Although the show was picked up for a third season following its shock cancellation after Season 2, AMC again cancelled The Killing following Season 3. Netflix ultimately picked The Killing up for a fourth and final season that aired in 2014 but later removed the show from its platform in 2018.

AMC’s The Killing Is the Atmospheric Slow-Burn Crime Drama You Need To See

Play video

“Excellent, absorbing and addictive” and “nothing like other crime dramas on American television” are just a few of the glowing reviews The Killing earned from critics when it launched on AMC in 2011. The series was widely regarded as a superior, albeit underrated, adaptation of the Danish original that excelled in atmospheric, slow-burn storytelling, with the cinematic, rain-soaked Seattle setting serving as the perfect backdrop for the show. Throughout its shaky four-season run, The Killing averaged a 68% critic score and a high 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earning exceptionally high marks in particular for the “Certified Fresh” debut season.

What makes The Killing stand out and worth a watch is the fact that it’s a character study first and a mystery second. The slow-burn murder investigation serves as a backdrop to examine the profound impact of a single crime on a community, allowing the series to become an unflinching look at grief and trauma as it focuses on the emotional journeys of the characters. The relationship between Linden and Holder forms the emotional core of the show and offers some pretty great payoff as they naturally grow from a tense partnership into a deeper relationship, with both Enos and Kinnaman delivering great performances in their respective roles. Even though the show’s quality arguably dipped in later seasons, The Killing remains a show that is well worth a watch, especially now that it’s on free streaming.

What’s New on Tubi?

The Killing is one of several great free streaming options on Tubi this March. The platform’s streaming catalog has grown at the start of the month with the arrival of titles including King Kong (2005), The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Exorcist: The Beginning, Ad Astra, and more.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!