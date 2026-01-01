Netflix Already Dropped The Star Trek Show It Rescued From Cancelation

Just two years after it was rescued from a likely cancellation, every episode of the beloved Star Trek series Netflix saved has already disappeared from the platform. As Trekkies await the upcoming premiere of the next Star Trek installment, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, on Paramount+ later this month, they have been left scrambling to stream one of the best modern Star Trek titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every episode of Star Trek: Prodigy has left Netflix’s streaming library after the 10-episode second season departed the streamer on January 1st, making both seasons unavailable for streaming as the Star Trek franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2026. The 3D animated series, part of executive producer Alex Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek Universe centering around a group of young aliens who discover the abandoned starship Protostar, has a bumpy history. The series originally debuted as a Paramount+ original back in 2021 but almost never saw a second season after it was canceled and removed from Paramount+ entirely. Netflix picked the show up in October 2023 and brought both seasons to streaming, including Season 2, but Prodigy’s resurrection was short-lived, and Season 3 was never ordered.

Why Is Star Trek: Prodigy Leaving Netflix?

Play video

As is the case with most departing titles, the loss of Star Trek: Prodigy really boils down to an expiring licensing agreement. The series originally premiered as a Paramount+ original, and while Netflix ultimately swooped in and saved the show from cancellation, bringing Season 2 exclusively to the platform in summer 2024, the rights primarily rest with Paramount Global, which licensed distribution to Netflix for the first two seasons. That licensing agreement, as well as the licensing agreement for every other Star Trek series, is ending, resulting in the removal of Star Trek content from Netflix globally on January 1st. In addition to Star Trek: Prodigy, this includes Star Trek, Star Trek Beyond, and Star Trek Into Darkness.

The loss of the four series is a major blow to Star Trek fans, but Star Trek: Prodigy may be the most difficult to deal with. Holding an average 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes across its two seasons, with Season 2 landing a perfect 100% rating, Star Trek: Prodigy is really one of the best Star Trek shows to date. The series is perfect for fans old and new and successfully blends classic Trek values with modern storytelling. The show even throws in plenty of Easter eggs and connections for longtime fans.

Star Trek: Prodigy Won’t Be Available To Stream Anywhere in 2026

What is meant to be a year of celebration for the iconic sci-fi franchise is beginning on a bit of a somber note, as Star Trek: Prodigy is now no longer available to stream at all. With the exit of Season 2 from Netflix, all 20 episodes of the show have disappeared from streaming, and it’s uncertain when or if they will return. While it is believed that most of the Star Trek shows will move to Paramount+, Star Trek: Prodigy has not been picked back up by the streamer, and even creators Kevin and Dan Hageman have expressed uncertainty about the show’s streaming future. In a post on X in May, they told fans, “We hold out hope someone will pick it up. The next generation of Trek fans deserve it.”

Fans will have to wait to see if Star Trek: Prodigy returns to its original streaming home. In the meantime, Prodigy is available via physical copies and also to rent or purchase online.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!