All Six Seasons of a Nostalgic TV Favorite Are Leaving Tubi (And Sooner Than You Think)

We’ve said it before but the 1990s really were one of the best decades for television in recent memory. It was a time when there was something for everyone across just about every genre you can imagine and while many of the great shows we think about and keep coming back to as comfort viewing even now kicked off early in the decade, there were several that made their debut near the end and helped usher in another solid time for television entertainment — the 2000s. Now, all six seasons of one such series is about to leave free streaming on Tubi.

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Debuting on January 20, 1998, and running until May 14, 2003, Dawson’s Creek is a show that marked a shift in teen drama on television. The series, which starred the late James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams, the series followed Dawson Leery, an aspiring filmmaker, and his friends in the small New England town of Capeside, Massachusetts. Unlike most teen dramas of the era, Dawson’s Creek — which debuted on The WB — offered a more accessible, every-day-life approach to being a teen, something that stood in stark contrast to shows like Beverly Hills, 90210. The series, which started as a midseason replacement, soon became a fan favorite and continues to be a beloved series. Unfortunately, expect it to leave Tubi at the end of March; the series is listed on the streamer’s Leaving Soon page.

Dawson’s Creek Kicked Off the Teen TV Boom of the 2000s

While teen television was nothing new by the time 1998 rolled around, what Dawson’s Creek offered was. The coming-of-age drama was, in many respects, wholesome and ordinary, following average kids and their close friendships in situations that were familiar to its audiences. This wasn’t a series of highly stylized teens with high stakes drama. This was a show where you could look at Van Der Beek’s Dawson or Holmes’ Joey and see people from your own life. The series also took on serious issues that felt familiar to is audience. Topics like mental health, homophobia, and more were all part of Dawson’s Creek. There’s was something very honest about the series and that contributed to its popularity.

The popularity of the series also helped usher in other teen-oriented series and is credited by many as establishing the framework that The CW would use to great success after The WB merged with UPN to create the network in September 2006. While many of The CW shows would drift away from the average, everyday life aspect of things with shows like The Vampire Diaries, many of the core elements stuck. Focus on teenagers and their lives — even if you mix things up with other elements as well. This also was true for shows that debuted on The WB after Dawson’s began and would make the leap to The CW, shows like Gilmore Girls, Veronica Mars, Charmed, Roswell, and so many more.

Dawson’s Creek is also a show that many return to because it’s now one that feels like it could be revived or rebooted. While the show has remained a timeless favorite, it also functions very much as a sort of late 1990s/early 2000s time capsule. It’s one of the last shows to really take off in a pre-social media culture. It’s a snapshot of a different time in many respects, and returning to it on streaming is, for many, a comfort binge. Fans just might want to do that binge before it departs Tubi at the end of this month.

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