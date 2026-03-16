5 TV Show Revivals We Can’t Believe Were Cancelled

Over the last decade, studios and streaming platforms have leaned heavily on the familiarity of established intellectual property, spending enormous resources to revive dormant series and launch sequels decades after their original runs concluded. The results have been wildly inconsistent. Heroes Reborn squandered its built-in audience within weeks, the Roseanne continuation imploded over an off-screen controversy, and Fuller House spent five seasons courting a nostalgia that never quite translated into critical respect. Meanwhile, Twin Peaks: The Return redefined what a revival could accomplish, Cobra Kai built a genuinely substantial new audience across generations, and Frasier‘s Paramount+ continuation earned enough goodwill to run for two seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current revival pipeline is arguably more active than ever. Scrubs launched a critically acclaimed tenth season on ABC, proving that dormant IP can still generate genuine enthusiasm. Furthermore, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair arrives on Hulu on April 10th, reuniting Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek for a four-episode limited series, while a new Stargate series entered its writers’ room at Prime Video in January 2026. For every project that reaches air, however, several more collapse before audiences ever see them. Sometimes, development budgets are spent, pilots are filmed, casts are assembled, and then a single internal screening kills everything. As a result, promising revival attempts that everyone thought were assured are suddenly cancelled.

5) Coach

Image Courtesy of ABC

The story of Coach‘s revival is remarkable because NBC bypassed the standard pilot process entirely in March 2015, issuing a straight-to-series 13-episode commitment before a single frame had been shot. That level of confidence effectively locked out competing networks from bidding on creator Barry Kemp’s pitch and placed original star Craig T. Nelson back on television alongside Bill Fagerbakke. The sequel was set 18 years after the ABC sitcom concluded its 200-episode run, repositioning the retired coach as the assistant to his grown son, who had taken over an Ivy League football program in Pennsylvania. While fans were just expecting a release date to be set in the calendar, internal response to the single-produced episode began to circulate, with sources flagging the pilot as extremely dated. On August 31, 2015, NBC cancelled a show it had never actually aired, paying T. Nelson contractually owed 13 episode fees for a series that lasted one episode.

4) Thirtysomething(else)

Image courtesy of ABC

ABC’s decision to develop Thirtysomething(else) represented a coherent bet on established creative continuity. Original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick returned to write and direct the revival, and four of the principal cast members—Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, and Patricia Wettig—reprised their roles alongside a fresh ensemble playing the adult children of the original characters, including Supergirl alumnus Chris Wood and Almost Famous veteran Patrick Fugit. The sequel received a pilot order from ABC in January 2020, entered pre-production in Canada with a complete script, and was tracking as an early frontrunner for a series order given the organic creative continuity between this team and the network. Then the pandemic arrived, and Thirtysomething(else) was shelved between its network read-through and its scheduled network dinner. ABC officially passed in June 2020, citing the show’s above-average production costs. Since then, the project has circulated among streaming platforms without landing anywhere.

3) NYPD Blue

Image courtesy of ABC

ABC’s attempt to revive NYPD Blue in 2019 arrived with rare structural credibility. Original writers Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton were behind the sequel, and Jesse Bochco, son of late co-creator Steven Bochco, directed the pilot. In front of the cameras, original cast members Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup returned alongside a new lead, Fabien Frankel, set to play the son of Dennis Franz’s iconic detective. Although NYPD Blue‘s revival has everything working in its favor, the broadcast wasn’t happy with the pilot the team developed. Nevertheless, ABC’s internal enthusiasm was strong enough to keep the project alive beyond its initial rejection, with the network ordering reshoots and considering the pilot for a midseason slot rather than simply discarding it. Sadly, that extended evaluation ultimately led to the same conclusion. The cast was released in June 2019, and NYPD Blue has remained dormant since.

2) Lizzie McGuire

Image courtesy of Disney Channel

The Lizzie McGuire revival at Disney+ was announced in 2019 with every structural advantage a nostalgia-driven sequel requires. Original star Hilary Duff committed to reprising her title character as a 30-year-old interior designer navigating life in New York City, series creator Terri Minsky returned as showrunner, and the original cast was assembled, and filming began. Two episodes were completed before Minsky was abruptly removed from the production in January 2020, reportedly because Disney wanted the show to remain family-friendly while Duff and Minsky wanted to portray an authentically adult version of the character. Duff publicly requested that Disney move the project to Hulu, where similar content had been allowed to develop without a ratings-ceiling restriction, pointing to the precedent set by Love, Victor. That request went unanswered, no replacement showrunner was chosen, and Disney officially confirmed the cancellation of the revival in December 2020.

1) Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale

Image Courtesy of Hulu

The announcement of Buffy: New Sunnydale in February 2025 carried a level of creative pedigree that made its cancellation feel genuinely unthinkable. Chloé Zhao, the two-time Oscar-winning director of Nomadland and the 2026 awards contender Hamnet, was attached to direct and executive produce, and original star Sarah Michelle Gellar was returning in a recurring capacity as Buffy Summers alongside a new lead, Nova (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). On top of that, the revival’s placement at Hulu gave the production far more creative freedom than other broadcasts would allow. On March 14, 2026, Gellar announced via Instagram that Hulu had decided not to move forward, a development that left both her and Zhao reportedly blindsided, with the news breaking during Gellar’s Ready or Not 2: Here I Come press tour at SXSW. Hulu has indicated continued interest in the Buffy franchise as an IP and described the door as “still open,” but the fully-filmed iteration that Zhao and Gellar built together is finished.

Which cancelled TV revival do you most wish had made it to air? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!