Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February

February is just around the corner, which means that all of the streaming services you subscribe to are about to get a bunch of new movies and TV shows added to their extensive rosters. On the first day of each month, when new streaming contracts go into effect, all of the various services see loads of new titles appear for users to enjoy. The same is true of February, as the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and others will upgrade their streaming rosters on February 1st, as well as throughout the rest of the month. This week, Amazon unveiled the full list of every movie and TV show on its way to the service.

The list is highlighted by the newest Amazon original series, Hunters, which debuts on February 21st. Hunters is executive produced by Jordan Peele and stars Al Pacino as the leader of an organization that hunts down Nazis living in America.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full list of Amazon Prime new arrivals below!

Feb. 1

Beat the Devil

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Buffalo ’66

Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Crashing Through Danger

Dick Tracy

Earth Girls Are Easy

Emergency Landing

Father Steps Out

Ghost

Guess What We Learned In School Today?

High Voltage

Judgement Day

Little Tough Guy

Lord of War

Magic Mike

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

North of the Border

People Are Funny

Posledniy Bogatyr

Precious

Southie

Taken Heart

The Big Lift

The Fabulous Dorseys

The Last Stand

The Little Princess

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Spy Next Door

Touched with Fire

Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Feb. 2

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Feb. 3

The Cabin in the Woods

Feb. 4

Jallikattu

Feb. 5

Warrior

Feb. 6

Disaster Movie

Feb. 7

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles

Clifford: Season 1B

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special

Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special

Honey Boy

Feb. 9

Alive

Feb. 12

The Farewell

Feb. 15

American Ultra

Danger Close

Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Feb. 18

Super 8

Feb. 21

Hunters

Feb. 25

Run the Race

Grantchester: Season 4