XO, Kitty Begins Production on Season 2, Adds 3 to Cast

Production on the second season of Netflix's To All the Boys spinoff series, XO, Kitty, has begun in Seoul and in addition to Kitty Covey's time at KISS starting back up, the series has added three new members to the cast. According to Variety, XO, Kitty has added Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, and Joshua Lee to the series cast.

Huynh (AZNBBGRL, Wyrm) joins as the series regular role of Stella. Bhasin (Brave the Dark) will recur as Praveena while Lee will recur as Jin. They join series star Anna Cathcart as Kitty, Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Yunjin Kim as Jina, Sarayu Blue as Trina, John Corbett as Dan Covey, Michael K, Lee as Professor Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, and Regan Aliya as Juliana.

What is XO, Kitty About?

XO, Kitty tells the story of "teen matchmaker" Kitty who "thinks she knows everything there is to know about love" according to Netflix. "But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line."

How Did the First Season of XO, Kitty End?

The first season of XO, Kitty ended with things in a complicated place for Kitty. Not only did her relationship with Dae not pan out, but Kitty found herself dealing with feelings for Yuri — as well as her expulsion from KISS. And if that couldn't get any more complicated, Dae's best friend Min Ho revealed on the plane ride back to the United States that he's fallen in love with Kitty as well.

"I think she's kind of thrown off, and her eyes are going to open to a whole other possibility and a whole new door," Cathcart previously told TVLine. "She's like, 'Hold up. I didn't even think about this,' So, it definitely wasn't on Kitty's mind. I don't think Min Ho is somebody that she's fallen for in this season, but you never know. It's a possibility, of course."

What Can Fans Expect From Season 2 of XO, Kitty?

At this point, we don't quite know what's in store for Season 2 of XO, Kitty, but ahead of the first season of the series, Cathcart shared how excited she was for the series generally and for Kitty's adventures.

"I am so, so excited for everyone to see XO, Kitty. So much hard work was put into it, and I can't wait for people to get to see this new world because I think what I'm most excited about is that it's a very, very different space that we've never seen Kitty in before and a very different world that we've never seen. Just the To All The Boys universe has never fully explored this," Cathcart told ComicBook.com last year. "It's Kitty now going to international school in Korea. So already we're not in Adler High. We're in a whole different high school and many, many years have passed, so Kitty's in a very different time of her life so she's going through a lot of different things. And we kind of see her against the world, her with her friends, not her with her family and her as the dynamic with her sisters. It's a very different space to see her in. It's a very different environment. So, I'm very excited for fans to see that. And just the storylines we have, I think, are so much fun and I cannot wait to see it myself. I'm just dying to tell the world all about it, but more will definitely be coming out soon with that. I can't share too much. But I don't think I've ever been so excited for something to come out ever."