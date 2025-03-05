Everything Being Added to Prime Video in March 2025

It appears Prime Video is a firm believer in the phrase “better late than never.” Like most major streaming services, Amazon’s Prime Video releases a monthly newsletter to let subscribers know what movies and TV shows are set to hit the lineup. The month of March started without any word from the streamer on its upcoming titles, but Prime Video finally got the ball rolling on March 5th.

Wednesday afternoon saw Prime Video release its newsletter, which started with all of the new titles that had already been added on March 1st. Through the rest of of the month, there are some big films from 2024 making their way to the service, like Smile 2, Twisters, and Transformers One.

As far as originals are concerned, Prime Video has two of its most popular shows coming back for their third seasons in March. Both The Wheel of Time and Bosch: Legacy are set to release new episodes on the service this month.

You can check out the full rundown of Prime Video’s March additions below!

March 1st

90210 S1-5

12 Angry Men (1997)

A Fistful of Dollars

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Admission

All Saints

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Blame it on Rio

Blue Velvet

Bowfinger

Cold Pursuit

Contagion

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Delta Force

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Doom (2005)

Easy Money

Flawless

Fluke

For a Few Dollars More

Getting Even With Dad

Hang ‘Em High

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Hoosiers

It’s Complicated

Koyaanisqatsi

Life (2017)

Lilies of the Field

Lone Wolf McQuade

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Michael Clayton

Midnight Run

Moonlight and Valentino

Mystic Pizza

Non-Stop

Once Upon A Crime

Penguins Of Madagascar

Pitch Perfect 2

Road House (1989)

Ronin

Rumble Fish

Snatch

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Super 8

Tammy

The Accountant

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension

The Andromeda Strain

The Best Man

The Front Runner

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Hurricane

The Mule

The Night Of The Hunter

The Rundown

Thief

Touch of Evil

Wargames

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Tank vs. Roach

March 4th

Smile 2

March 6th

Picture This

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

For the Win: NWSL

March 7th

Poor Things

NWSL on Prime Video

March 13th

The Wheel of Time S3

March 16th

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

March 18th

Twisters

March 20th

Tyler Perry’s Duplicity

Last One Laughing UK

March 22nd

Spotlight

PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Fundora vs. Booker

March 23rd

Sausage Party

March 25th

Transformers One

March 27th

HOLLAND

Bosch: Legacy S3

March 31st

The Divorce Insurance