Everything Being Added to Prime Video in March 2025

It appears Prime Video is a firm believer in the phrase “better late than never.” Like most major streaming services, Amazon’s Prime Video releases a monthly newsletter to let subscribers know what movies and TV shows are set to hit the lineup. The month of March started without any word from the streamer on its upcoming titles, but Prime Video finally got the ball rolling on March 5th.
Wednesday afternoon saw Prime Video release its newsletter, which started with all of the new titles that had already been added on March 1st. Through the rest of of the month, there are some big films from 2024 making their way to the service, like Smile 2, Twisters, and Transformers One.
As far as originals are concerned, Prime Video has two of its most popular shows coming back for their third seasons in March. Both The Wheel of Time and Bosch: Legacy are set to release new episodes on the service this month.
You can check out the full rundown of Prime Video’s March additions below!
March 1st
90210 S1-5
12 Angry Men (1997)
A Fistful of Dollars
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Admission
All Saints
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Blame it on Rio
Blue Velvet
Bowfinger
Cold Pursuit
Contagion
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Delta Force
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Doom (2005)
Easy Money
Flawless
Fluke
For a Few Dollars More
Getting Even With Dad
Hang ‘Em High
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Hoosiers
It’s Complicated
Koyaanisqatsi
Life (2017)
Lilies of the Field
Lone Wolf McQuade
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Michael Clayton
Midnight Run
Moonlight and Valentino
Mystic Pizza
Non-Stop
Once Upon A Crime
Penguins Of Madagascar
Pitch Perfect 2
Road House (1989)
Ronin
Rumble Fish
Snatch
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Super 8
Tammy
The Accountant
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
The Andromeda Strain
The Best Man
The Front Runner
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Hurricane
The Mule
The Night Of The Hunter
The Rundown
Thief
Touch of Evil
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Tank vs. Roach
March 4th
Smile 2
March 6th
Picture This
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
For the Win: NWSL
March 7th
Poor Things
NWSL on Prime Video
March 13th
The Wheel of Time S3
March 16th
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
March 18th
Twisters
March 20th
Tyler Perry’s Duplicity
Last One Laughing UK
March 22nd
Spotlight
PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Fundora vs. Booker
March 23rd
Sausage Party
March 25th
Transformers One
March 27th
HOLLAND
Bosch: Legacy S3
March 31st
The Divorce Insurance