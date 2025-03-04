The 7 4K and Blu-ray Releases You Need to Know About in March 2025

March is upon us, and physical media collectors can rejoice in the fact that another month packed with great releases is upon us. A lot of the big movies from the end of 2024 are finally getting their 4K and Blu-ray releases in these early months of the year. Not to mention March has some big restorations on the way from Criterion, Arrow Video, Paramount, and others. This month, we’ve even got a 4K TV series release that collectors and fans will want to jump on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a ton of fantastic physical media options arriving this month, but we narrowed it down to seven releases that really need to be on your radar.

The Wages of Fear (1953) – March 4th

Like we talked about with Cronos last month, the Criterion Collection has been giving 4K upgrades to a lot of its previous releases. This month, one of the best films of the 1950s is getting its 4K restoration.

Wages of Fear tells the story of a group of men who are hired to transport trucks of nitroglycerin across a mountain. If you’ve seen William Friedkin’s Sorcerer, Wages of Fear is adapted from the very same novel — and it’s every bit as exciting.

You can purchase your copy of The Wages of Fear here.

Gladiator II (2024) – March 4th

Ridley Scott’s long-awaited return to Ancient Rome may not have been in the same ballpark as the original Gladiator, but it’s still the kind of grand spectacle that we don’t see too often anymore. If you’re even remotely into sword and sandal movies, the Gladiator II 4K is one you’ll want to have in your collection.

Gladiator II has some wild set pieces that deserve to be played in the best format possible, including a naval showdown in a shark-infested Coliseum. Paramount’s 4K home release also comes with a slew of special features, including multiple deleted scenes that show off May Calamway’s character, Fortuna, who was almost entirely cut out of the final version of the film.

You can purchase your copy of Gladiator II here.

Deep Blue Sea (1999) – March 18th

Renny Harlin is the director behind some of the most memorable action films of the 1990s, and many of those titles are finally being given the 4K upgrades they have long-deserved. Cliffhanger and Cutthroat Island have already received restorations, and Arrow Video is now joining the party with a couple more classics.

March will see the debut of Deep Blue Sea on 4K, with a restoration of the film approved by Harlin. The shark thriller has become a cult classic in the eyes of action fans and Arrow has established itself as one of the better 4K producers around, so this restoration is going to be a popular one. In April, Arrow will be releasing Harlin and Samuel L. Jackson’s first collaboration, The Long Kiss Goodnight.

You can pre-order your copy of Deep Blue Sea here.

Moana 2 (2024) – March 18th

Disney Animation Studios movies deserve to be seen on the best home format possible, especially since Sony has taken over Disney’s physical media distribution. Since Sony started producing Disney’s discs, Dolby Atmos has returned to the company’s 4K releases, which has been wonderful news to physical media collectors.

Moana 2 is the next Disney animated film to get a physical release, with a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD edition coming later in the month. The difference between the 4K disc and Disney+ versions of the first Moana is staggering, and there’s no reason to believe the same won’t be true for the sequel.

You can pre-order your copy of Moana 2 here.

Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989) – March 18th

Godzilla on 4K is something to be excited about, no matter which version of Godzilla it is. As part of the March lineup, Criterion is bringing one of Godzilla’s wackiest and most memorable stories to 4K, something that longtime fans of the iconic monster are thrilled about.

1989’s Godzilla vs. Biollante pits nuclear energy against nature, and the result is a one-of-a-kind showdown you’ve got to see to believe.

You can pre-order your copy of Godzilla vs. Biollante here.

The Penguin (2024) – March 18th

In this era of “prestige TV,” it’s surprising how few big shows actually get a prestige physical rollout. HBO has been fairly good about putting its biggest titles on 4K, with Game of Thrones and Westworld both getting upgrades in the media department. Now it’s time for The Penguin to get the same treatment.

Undoubtedly one of the best comic book adaptations we’ve ever seen on television, The Penguin is a dark and brutal exploration of Gotham City’s criminal underbelly. Getting this on 4K is a treat for DC fans, especially since The Batman already received a fantastic 4K disc.

You can pre-order your copy of The Penguin here.

Tommy Boy (1995) & Black Sheep (1996) – March 25th

Chris Farley is one of the greatest physical comedians to ever live and he was taken from us entirely too soon. Fortunately, he left some incredible work that will continue bringing joy to generation after generation.

Farley had a fantastic one-two punch on the big screen in the mid-1990s, with Tommy Boy and Black Sheep hitting theaters in consecutive years. Tommy Boy is definitely Farley’s best feature film, while Black Sheep is a close second, so both of Paramount’s restorations are going to be must-haves for comedy fans.

You can pre-order your copy of Tommy Boy here, while pre-orders for Black Sheep can be found here.