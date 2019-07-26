The Boys Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Amazon’s adaptation of The Boys comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson sure to generate a lot of controversy with its ultra-violent and sexual look at the superhero world – but is the series actually any good? Well, the Rotten Tomatoes score for The Boys is now out, and it paints a pretty definitive picture.

As of writing this, Amazon Prime‘s The Boys has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 74% fresh. That score is drawn from a total review count of 42, with 31 reviews “Fresh” and 11 “Rotten”. You can get a breakdown of the various opinions filtering into the mix, via the review snippets below:

“The Boys had me hooked from the first five minutes, and had me begging for more by the end. A must watch for any superhero fan.” –Mama’s Geeky

“A lot of wild things happen in The Boys. But underneath all that superpowered ass-murder is genuinely one of the most timely TV series I’ve seen in a long time.” –Collider

“The Boys can be called a lot of things. It’s vulgar, crass, violent, and bloody. It’s absurd, but earnest. But The Boys has something to say about hero worship and absolute power, and it blends well even with the often indelicate delivery.” –TV Fanatic

As you can see, a lot of the consensus is that The Boys has a lot of gratuitous elements when it comes to sex an violence on a superhero scale – but that’s not a deal-breaker. Many critics point out that beneath the shock-and-awe is a substantive story about superhero as a metaphor for power and celebrity, as well as a timely deconstruction of our superhero-obsessed culture. Of course, there are some critics who actually feel like The Boys doesn’t push the envelope goes far enough:

“It’s a pity producers Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (who has an onscreen cameo) didn’t go further in diluting Ennis’s gonzo tendencies. Beyond the yuck factor, The Boys offers an astute commentary on popular culture’s obsession with superheroes. It also features a surprising turn from Simon Pegg, deploying a questionable American accent as Hughie’s father. ” –Daily Telegraph UK

And, not surprisingly, there’s a group of critics who who simply think that The Boys is all spectacle, and no substance.

“The Boys isn’t the bold deconstruction of superhero tropes its creators seem to think it is.” –NPR

“The Boys fails to be truly subversive in ways that count more than just wagging a middle finger at Marvel CEO Kevin Feige.” –RogerEbert.com

“[Almost “fresh” because it’s fearless] The character development from the comics isn’t here and without that you really don’t understand who The Boys are, so you can’t really side with them-and in their twisted universe they need someone on their side.” –Geek Girl Riot

The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Prime.