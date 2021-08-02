Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV Series Confirms Premiere Date

✖

Amazon Prime Video has announced the official premiere date for their new Lord of the Rings TV series so get your calendars ready. Though still without an official title, the show will be released on Friday, September 2, 2022, on Prime Video, over a year from now, with new episodes being released weekly. In addition to the premiere date a first-look at the series has been revealed showing off an unnamed character seemingly standing in front of Valinor. Production on the first season of the show reportedly wrapped up recently with the second season already set to start shooting soon. Check out the first look below!

“The journey begins September 2, 2022, with the premiere of our original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series on Prime Video,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay added, “As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well."

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

Amazon's official description for the show reads: “The new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

Confirmed cast members that will star in the series includes Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, The King’s Man), Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones), Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials), Ema Horvath (Like.Share.Follow., Don’t Look Deeper), Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones), Charles Edwards (The Crown), Will Fletcher (The Girl Who Fell), Amelie Child-Villiers (The Machine), and newcomer Beau Cassidy, in addition to many more.

