AMC Cancels Series From Ted Lasso Star Despite Season 2 Renewal

AMC's crop of shows has endured yet another casualty. According to a new report from The Wrap, Soulmates has been cancelled at the network, despite already having been renewed for a second season in August of 2020. The sci-fi anthology series was co-created by Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Black Mirror's Will Bridges, and based on their short film For Life.

"We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness," Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks' Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios, said at the time of the Season 2 renewal. "These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today's climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics. We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling."

What is Soulmates about?

Soulmates is set approximately 15 years in the future, when a company called Soul Connex has developed a test that can determine the person you were most meant to love with 100% accuracy. People who take the test either learn of their soulmate and have the choice to pursue that person, or get a response of, "Your soulmate hasn't tested yet." The series explores through self-contained episodes whether love is destiny or a choice.

The series starred Malin Akerman, Charlie Heaton, Betsy Brandt, JJ Feild, Sarah Snook, David Costabile, and Sonya Cassidy.

Why is AMC cancelling shows?

Soulmates is the latest series to be cancelled by AMC including the first seasons of Invitation to a Bonfire and Demascus, and second seasons of Pantheon, Moonhaven and 61st Street, most of which had already completed some or all of their production. In an appearance last month, McDermott argued that there are "too many shows," and that the decisions were made to adapt to the behavior of audiences.

"As human behavior continues to evolve, our industry is experiencing an unrivaled period of reflection and correction," McDermott explained. "Factors including rising inflation, challenging ad market, too many shows, and an over reliance on streaming metrics that don't necessarily deliver profitability, have caused most content companies, including ourselves, to take stock and recalibrate their forward path. At AMC, we've taken critical steps so that going forward, we're optimally positioned as a lean, progressive, forward facing organization, poised to take advantage of the myriad opportunities in the marketplace. We will continue to do what we do best, work with immensely talented creatives to make shows and build franchises that fans love and make a focal point of their lives."

What do you think of AMC cancelling Soulmates, even after renewing it for Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!