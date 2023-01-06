Invitation to a Bonfire Showrunner Hopeful Series Will Find New Home After AMC Cancellation

TV fans got some disheartening news on Thursday, when it was revealed that AMC will not be moving forward with two of its upcoming series in an effort to cut costs. This includes the first season of Invitation to a Bonfire, the adaptation of Adrienne Celt's novel of the same name that had filmed four out of six episodes of its first season before the plug was pulled. Still, reports surrounding the cancellation have indicated that Bonfire, as well as the already-filmed second season of 61st Street, could ultimately find a home at another platform — something that Bonfire creator Rachel Caris Love seemed to corroborate.

"Everyone on the cast and crew is really crushed," Love explained in a recent statement to Deadline. "When they called me, they said this had absolutely nothing to do with the creative and everything to do with finance and accounting. That's a very challenging thing to process when you're making something really beautiful and special."

"We made something one-of-a-kind … an erotic, suspenseful, and lush drama — told through the female gaze," Love continued. "We made a nesting doll of surprises. At the core, deceit, infidelity, murder. Our entire cast gave stunning performances. Freya Mavor, Pilou Asbæk, Ngozi Anyanwu, and Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany were breathtaking. They gave their souls, as did our whole cast and crew. Emmy-nominee Cherien Dabis directed the first two episodes, while the fabulous Lily Mariye directed episode 103 and 104, and the incomparable Helen Shaver was to helm our grand finale. I'm immensely proud of what we made together and eager to look toward the future of Bonfire."

What is Invitation to a Bonfire about?

Invitation to a Bonfire is a six-episode psychological thriller set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey, and stars Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Freya Mavor (Skins), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) and Ngozi Anyanwu (The Deuce).

From creator, showrunner and executive producer Rachel Caris Love (Physical), Invitation to a Bonfire is inspired by Vladimir and Vera Nabokov's co-dependent marriage, and follows Zoya (Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school's newest faculty member (Asbæk) – an enigmatic novelist – and his bewitching wife (Maslany).

Do you hope Invitation to a Bonfire finds a new home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!