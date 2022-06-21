AMC has handed out a very quick renewal to their hit new series Dark Winds, the Zahn McClarnon-starring drama that has so far only aired two episodes. Dark Winds premiered to universal critical acclaim as well, earning a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after over 25 reviews were submitted. The series premiered to over 2 million viewers according to Nielsen, and is the #1 new series launch in AMC+ history. Dark Winds was created by Graham Roland and the series is directed by Chris Eyre and Sanford Bookstaver, it's based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman.

"This once-in-a-lifetime creative team and cast have delivered something truly special with 'Dark Winds,'" Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. "We can't wait to share the rest of this thrill ride of a first season with the fans and follow Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee into a second season on AMC and AMC+ next year. Overwhelming gratitude to our entire production team and a special thanks to executive producers Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre and of course Zahn McClarnon, who also leads the cast and brings humanity, authority and the wisdom of richly lived experiences to everything he does."

Vince Calandra serves as showrunner and executive producer. Roland, McClarnon, Tina Elmo, Vince Gerardis, Eyre, Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, and legendary actor Robert Redford also executive produce. The All The President's Men star previously optioned the rights to the books over thirty years ago.

"I read my first Tony Hillerman novel in 1986 while filming in New Mexico and was immediately hooked," Redford previously said. "Hillerman is a master storyteller, his writing is full of mystery and suspense, set amidst a background that blends traditional oral stories of Native American culture and landscape. I am happy to partner with George R.R. Martin and AMC on this project and am especially grateful for the collaboration with President Nez and The Navajo Nation."

Set in the 1970s on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation, Dark Winds follows two Navajo police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they deal with a series of seemingly unrelated crimes, facing the trauma of their pasts as they search for clues. In addition to McClarnon and Gordon, the series stars Jessica Matten as Navajo police sergeant Bernadette Manuelito, Deanna Allison as Leaphorn's wife Emma, Rainn Wilson as degenerate missionary Devoted Dan, Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder, Jeremiah Bitsui as Hoski, Eugene Brave Rock as Frank Nakai, and Noah Emmerich as burned-out FBI agent Whitover.