‘American Gods’ Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

After quite a lot of waiting, we now know when American Gods is headed back on the airwaves.

Starz recently released a new teaser poster for the series, which features Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) in a crucifix-like pose on top of a car as Wednesday (Ian McShane) watches on. The banner hints that American Gods will return to Starz on Sunday, March 10th.

Prepare for the second coming of #AmericanGods. Season 2 premieres March 10 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/1mOeeYrmPH — American Gods (@AmericanGodsSTZ) December 5, 2018

As fans will remember, American Gods concluded its first season in 2017, as Shadow and Wednesday prepared for a war between the Old Gods and New Gods. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what’s next for the series, which has been plagued with a bit of behind-the-scenes trouble since it last was on the air.

Michael Green and Bryan Fuller developed the series and served as showrunners on the first season, though the duo departed prior to Season Two. Last month, the series was put on a brief production hiatus before the finale could be filmed, with new showrunner Jesse Alexander being ordered to stop moving forward on the series.

Understandably, potentially losing three showrunners in two seasons didn’t bode well for the show, with studio Freemantle and STARZ both issuing statements in hopes of appeasing disappointed fans.

“American Gods has a deep and complex mythology and a unique visual style that makes this series one of the most ambitious productions on television, and one that we remain committed to delivering for our audience,” a STARZ representative shared.

While it’s unclear exactly how much of Neil Gaiman’s original novel will be explored in Season 2, the previous hints have indicated at what’s to come. In the Season 1 finale, Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) could be seen traveling to the House on the Rock, a location that ushers in a major turning point for the novel. And the new promo poster (particularly, the birds flying above Shadow and Wednesday) could hint at the arrival of Sam Black Crow, a pivotal book character who will be played by Devery Jacobs in the series.

As mentioned above, American Gods will return on Sunday, March 10th, on Starz.