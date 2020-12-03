American Gods Season 3 Trailer Released

American Gods is officially here to bring a bit more magic. On Thursday, Starz revealed the latest trailer for their hit series, which will debut its third season at the beginning of next year. The trailer's arrival was teased earlier this week on American Gods' social media account, with a post referencing the Lakeside Clunker Raffle, an event that occurs in the sleepy frozen town where Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is set to go into hiding. This trailer provides fans with the latest indication of what that will look like -- and it definitely seems like some major surprises are in store.

Given where things ended in American Gods' second season, the pivot to Lakeside is certainly an interesting one for the show's narrative, something that was already indicated in the season's first trailer. As series star Ian McShane recently pondered, there's a chance that the show might outgrow the original source material sooner than later.

“Shadow has two revelations that happen with him which will have to be solved in Season 3,” McShane teased in a previous interview, adding that he’s not sure how much longer the Starz adaptation will run. “I’m wondering how long they can draw out the book. Will it end with Season 3, or will there be a Season 4, before Shadow takes wing on his own?”

American Gods Season 3 will be showrun by The Walking Dead and Dexter alum Charles "Chic" Eglee, after multiple behind-the-scenes changes occurred during the show's first and second seasons. The series will also be dealing with a major casting shakeup, with Mr. Nancy actor Orlando Jones being let go from the series earlier this year.

“I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” Gaiman said when Season 3 was initially greenlit. “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory."

What do you think of the newest trailer for American Gods Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

American Gods' third season is set to debut on January 10th.