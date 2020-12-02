American Gods Announces Season 3 Trailer Release Date

Get ready, God Squad, because the latest trailer for American Gods' third season is fast approaching. On Wednesday, the show's official social media account teased that the series' new trailer will be debuting on Thursday, December 3rd, at 12:30/11:30 CT. The tweet announcing the trailer's imminent debut, which you can check out below, references the Lakeside Clunker Raffle, an in-universe event where the snowy town of Lakeside raffles off tickets tied to when a car will crash through the town's ice-covered lake.

I have it on good authority that the ice is going to be mighty thawed tomorrow. Join me at 9:30AM PT for the annual Lakeside clunker raffle… you may just win a prize AND a first look at the #AmericanGods official trailer. pic.twitter.com/oUNUu4SUlu — American Gods US (@americangodsus) December 2, 2020

Given where things ended in American Gods' second season, the pivot to Lakeside is certainly an interesting one for the show's narrative, something that was already indicated in the season's first trailer. As series star Ian McShane recently pondered, there's a chance that the show might outgrow the original source material sooner than later.

“Shadow has two revelations that happen with him which will have to be solved in Season 3,” McShane teased in a previous interview, adding that he’s not sure how much longer the Starz adaptation will run. “I’m wondering how long they can draw out the book. Will it end with Season 3, or will there be a Season 4, before Shadow takes wing on his own?”

American Gods Season 3 will be showrun by The Walking Dead and Dexter alum Charles "Chic" Eglee, after multiple behind-the-scenes changes occurred during the show's first and second seasons. The series will also be dealing with a major casting shakeup, with Mr. Nancy actor Orlando Jones being let go from the series earlier this year.

“I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” Gaiman said when Season 3 was initially greenlit. “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory."

Are you excited to see the new look at American Gods Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

American Gods' third season is set to debut on January 10th.