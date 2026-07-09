American Horror Story Season 13 Premiere Date Confirms the Franchise’s Best Tradition Could Return After 8 Year Absence

Since the first season premiere in October of 2011, fifteen years ago, American Horror Story has become a fan-favorite not only for the eccentric characters that its cast has rotated through over the years but also for the wild lore that has built up around each season. Though initially standalone, the Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk-created series eventually saw multiple crossovers between seasons, and the highly anticipated American Horror Story Season 13 seems poised to be an even bigger event than any previous iterations. Though initially just set for a vague “Fall 2026,” FX has finally confirmed when the series will be back.

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In keeping with franchise tradition, FX has confirmed that American Horror Story Season 13 will officially return on FX and Hulu on Thursday, September 24. Though the earliest seasons of the series wouldn’t premiere until October, in order to capitalize on the spooky season, it’s become a bit of a tradition for American Horror Story to actually start earlier. Fans were already ready for the new installment thanks to the returning cast, but news of AHS 13’s premiere date means the real tradition of the series could be back, a Halloween episode.

American Horror Story Season 13 Could Bring Back a Halloween Episode

Knowing that the series returns in September, though, should have fans crossing their fingers that the series will get back to a Halloween episode. When the first season of the series premiered, it dedicated two episodes to the iconic holiday, setting a template for subsequent seasons to follow. In fact, the first six seasons of the show all had Halloween-centric episodes, which took place on the day and even incorporated it into the plot with varying levels of ghosts and haunts.

American Horror Story: Cult, the seventh season, was the first to not include an explicitly Halloween episode, with American Horror Story: Apocalypse course correcting back to it for the big crossover season. Since then, the ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth seasons have all skipped out on Halloween episodes. Meaning its been eight years since fans got one, and our fingers are crossed that American Horror Story Season 13 will get the series back on course, in more ways than one.

Precious little is actually known about American Horror Story Season 13, except for the cast and now the premiere date. It’s already been confirmed that the likes of Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman will return, with Ariana Grande set to make her franchise debut. In a press release, FX teased that the new batch of episodes “will do justice to everyone’s most feared number” and that it “continues to build on the anthology’s decades-long legacy.”

This is a developing story, it will be updated.