An Iconic Kids Show That Ran For 31 Seasons Just Got a Lot Easier to Watch

There have been a bevy of endearing kids’ shows over the years, and those shows have taken on a variety of approaches. Some are more focused on big adventures, while others are more focused on being bright, colorful, and fun. There are other shows though that focus on important messages like being yourself, being kind, and not being afraid to fail, and one of these classic shows, which ran for 31 seasons, just got much easier to watch.

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Starting today, Fred Rogers Productions has teamed up with Little Dot Studios to launch a dedicated YouTube channel for Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and it will get things started with the very first episode of the iconic series. The YouTube channel will release new episodes every week, and there will also be livestreams, clips, and compilations from the series. The lessons shared by Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood are as relevant today as they were when the series started, and now longtime fans can revisit the series while new fans can finally experience one of TV’s most timeless shows.

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Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Is More Relevant Than Ever

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Over the course of 31 seasons, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood taught children valuable lessons that are as relevant today as they were when the show first launched back in 1968. Now the show is heading to one of the biggest platforms in the world, allowing those important lessons to reach an entirely new audience. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Kristin DiQuollo, Creative Director of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood YouTube Channel, and Hedda Sharapan, who worked side by side with Fred from the show’s earlier episodes.

When asked about the importance of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood heading to YouTube, DiQuollo said, “It’s really important for us. You know, we’re a mission-driven organization and our goal with all the things that we do, including this, is to bring important, valuable, and fun stories to kids and families and to reach as many kids and families as possible. For us, doing this on YouTube with Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood is another new way for us to keep elevating those.”

“You called the messages timeless. They absolutely are. To keep bringing those timeless, simple, very human messages of Mister Rogers to today’s kids and families, they’ll be there for longtime fans, too, but the opportunity that we can help a new generation discover Mister Rogers and really benefit from all those wonderful stories and lessons is our main goal,” DiQuollo said. “That’s what we want to do. We want to build on the legacy of Fred Rogers in everything that we do, and this is the latest way we’re doing it.”

While many things change over time, people are still dealing with many of the same personal challenges these days, especially when it comes to the journey of growing up, and that’s part of why Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood is still as important as ever.

“I remember Fred saying that even though children’s outsides may have changed, their insides haven’t changed. They still need the same basic things. They need trust, they need loving and limits. They need help dealing with feelings. They need encouragement for creativity, for curiosity, problem solving,” Sharapan said. “So when we say timeless, that’s really what it means. Even though the outsides may have changed, their insides really need the same kinds of things.”

The Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood YouTube Channel Is Bringing Over 900 Episodes Into The Spotlight

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The new YouTube channel will regularly introduce new episodes, and many of these episodes have not been featured in regular rotation, so you’ve likely missed at least a few of them over the years. The lineup of episodes will be curated as time goes on, and there will be themed content built around things like Halloween, Back to School, series anniversaries, and more.

“One of the big opportunities with this channel is that we can bring forward episodes that have been rarely seen or haven’t been seen in a really long time. We’re pulling from the archive of almost 900 episodes to bring them onto YouTube, and there have been 52 episodes on rotation on PBS for years. So think about that. 52 out of almost 900. There are more available, for instance, on Amazon Prime with the PBS Kids subscription, but we have a lot of opportunity to kind of bring out this stuff that people may never have seen if not for a really Long time,” DiQuollo said. “So starting with the first episode felt like a very good place to start as we launched this channel and welcome everybody back to the experience. And then, yes, hopefully, as we curate over time, we will be thinking about how to mix in old and new to keep things fresh and interesting.”

One of the elements that fans will notice as they watch the episodes is how the show kept a regular routine from almost the very start, though there are some changes here and there that fans will notice as well. One element that became iconic is Mister Rogers’ trademark cardigans, which he put on at the start of every episode, and Sharapan shared some key insight into why that structure was in place and where the cardigans came from in the first place.

“The cardigans. It’s very interesting when you think about it. I mean, not only were the cardigans a Christmas gift every year from his mother. She made 12 knitted 12 cardigan sweaters for family and friends. So there was something very personal to Fred, but originally Mister Rogers Neighborhood was set for five o’clock in the afternoon, and the backstory is that he was coming home from work, so he was in his suit, and he would come stop by the television house to have a, quote, television visit with the viewers,” Sharapan said. “And so he wanted to get into something that was comfortable, relaxing. That’s what the sweater set, that comfortable, relaxing time together.”

“The other part of the sweater is interesting when you think about it. Fred understood children needed some time to settle in before they were ready to focus. So all the ritual about taking off the suit jacket and putting the sweater on and the shoes, that all sort of set a tone and gave you time to stop, think, and say, wonder what he’s brought us today,” Sharapan said.

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“When you think about how many years we were in production, basically the elements stayed the same. You know, he fed fish every day, we went to the neighborhood, make believe. We used the trolley and it came in the same way,” Sharapan said. “And I think it’s very reassuring to children to know that some things change, but some things stay the same.”

There will also be behind-the-scenes and archival footage heading to the channel at some point down the line, and DiQuollo teased a bit of what fans have to look forward to. “Yeah, well, fully tbd, but what I can say is the plan is to bring forward some original content that isn’t, you know, pulled from the episodes. So that might be archival footage or behind-the-scenes footage from filming, or it might be interviews with people who were involved in the neighborhood, wink,” DiQuollo teased. “It might be things that give everybody deeper context in a new way that is especially kind of designed for YouTube, but also honors the same tone that we’re looking to achieve on the channel.”

“We want the YouTube channel experience to be very authentic to the Mr. Rogers neighborhood experience. So as we create content, even if it’s new, original content, the objectives are to think, be curious, wonder, ask questions, slow down. You know, think about how you feel, say out loud how you feel. We want to bring all of that into this content so that the channel becomes a place to just rewind, relax, calm down together, slow down together as a family, ask questions, wonder about things,” DiQuollo said. “Those are all the same goals that we want to bring forward in the experience and hopefully provide a place on YouTube where families can actually slow down together and find opportunities for surprise and delight, too. We know it’s going to be playful as Mr. Rogers was, so we’ll have some surprises and fun stuff in there, too.”

One of the many messages of the show that is perfect to start a family conversation is dealing with life when things go wrong, and it was something Fred Rogers highlighted throughout the show’s run. If things didn’t quite work like they were supposed to, many times that was left in so children could understand the reality of life.

“This happened a couple of times over the series, but my favorite time was when Fred went to the closet to take off his jacket and put on the sweater, and as he was singing and buttoning his sweater, he buttoned his sweater wrong, and he didn’t realize it. He said, did you ever do anything like that? And then he said, oh, I thought I was doing that just right. And he fixed it up. He didn’t stop the tape. Now, when we were in the studio, we didn’t tape Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood as a live program from beginning to end. We taped it in segments, and it would have been nothing for him to say, stop the tape, let me try this one again.”

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One of the things Fred wanted to be was an honest adult in the life of a child and the authenticity. There were a couple of times in the program when things didn’t quite go right, when he couldn’t get the hand motions from someone who was teaching him a song, or when he had a marine biologist, Sylvia Earle, who was trying to show this wonderful hydrophone that could help you hear fish, the sounds fish make in the aquarium, and it didn’t work,” Sharapan said. “But he understood that sometimes things like that happen, even with adults. And there’s something about that authenticity, I think, that resonates still with people today. That made Fred, you know, an honest adult in the life of a child or an adult who was watching and saying, you know, I have times like that too, right?”

“The time that he did stop the tape was when one of the puppets started crying. The neighborhood of make-believe part was tightly scripted, but every now and then spontaneous things would happen, and the puppet started to cry and the person, the actor on camera said, ‘ Oh, Henrietta, don’t cry.’ That’s when he stopped the tape and he came out from behind the set and said, ‘When we say that to people, what we’re usually saying is, I have trouble handling that. Is there something you can say that would help comfort her?’ So I don’t want to give people the impression that he was just loosey goosey and said, you know, anything goes, you know, if I make a mistake, so what. There were the important things that he knew. We stopped the tape and made sure that this is meaningfully helpful to children and families,” Sharapan said.

You can check out all of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood content on the official YouTube Channel right here.

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