7 Secrets Your Prime Video Subscription Includes for Free

Since its worldwide launch in 2016, Prime Video has amassed an extensive library of movies, shows, as well as original content. The streaming service has also built an impressive collection of extra features that many users may not be aware of. Headlined by popular original shows like The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, Fallout, and many more, Prime Video’s catalog has garnered more than 200 million subscribers, second to only Netflix in the streaming world. As a result, Prime Video has taken the opportunity to implement specialized content for its most popular shows and movies, as well as developing a broad list of live TV channels included with a subscription. From live sports to genre-centric channels to bonus featurettes, Prime Video offers a ton of great extras to its users.

These seven Prime Video features are often overlooked, and subscribers should take advantage of the streaming platform’s numerous unique services.

A Lot of Live Sports

Prime Video has established itself as a leader in the realm of live sports streaming with its variety of leagues and events available to watch for free with a subscription. The NFL and Prime Video currently have a deal enabling the platform to host and stream Thursday Night Football each week of the season. Additionally, Prime Video exclusively streamed an NFL playoff game for the first time this year, so there appears to be much more exciting things to come for football fans subscribed to the streaming service. Other live sports included with a Prime Video subscription include Friday night NWSL matches, and select WNBA games.

Those who live in New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, or northeast Pennsylvania can also stream certain New York Yankees games during the MLB season. Sports fans have a lot to choose from on Prime Video, and subscribers should expect the platform to expand its coverage in the future as more leagues explore the streaming world.

Specific Show- & Movie-Themed Channels

When viewers are indecisive about what to watch, Prime Video has an inventive solution. On the “Live TV” page, subscribers can select different categories from “movies” to “sci-fi” to “reality TV.” From there, Prime Video has stations dedicated to specific movies and shows, as well as broader groups of content. Some of these channels include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Doctor Who, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Mystery Science Theater 3000, SNL Vault, and Universal Monsters.

Prime Video’s genre and title-specific stations are constantly streaming, and it’s a great opportunity to discover a show or movie you haven’t seen before.

Ability to Download for Offline Viewing

Like many other streaming services, Prime Video offers the ability to download content. This enables subscribers to watch all of their favorite TV episodes and movies offline and on the go. Users can download individual TV episodes, as well as entire movies that are included with a Prime Video subscription. The feature is extremely convenient for those who travel frequently and don’t always have access to an internet connection.

By downloading content, subscribers can queue up any number of hours of TV shows and movies to view on a long car ride or flight. Prime Video’s interface is easy to navigate, as all of your downloaded shows and movies can be accessed in the “Downloads” section of the app.

Access to PBS Dramas

Prime Video also includes a number of free ad-supported television channels in its “Live TV” section. This includes PBS Drama, PBS, PBS Kids, PBS Documentaries, and other programming. PBS Drama, in particular, offers the opportunity to discover the network’s best shows, most of which fall under the radar of mainstream TV. The station is home to a multitude of period pieces that are sure to delight TV audiences. Series like Broadchurch, Mercy Street, and All Creatures Great and Small are just of few of the many titles streaming on Prime Video’s PBS Drama channel.

The best part is that Prime Video users don’t need to subscribe to PBS Masterpiece to watch these shows. Instead, one can hop onto the PBS Drama live channel and get a taste of what’s currently playing.

Extras on Original Content

Some of Prime Video’s original TV shows and movies include extra content. Under the “Extras” tab on a title’s home page, trailers, recaps, “Inside the Episode” featurettes, and behind-the-scenes clips are available to watch. Although these types of features aren’t exclusive to Prime Video, the streaming service provides a good amount of high-quality content to supplement its original properties.

For example, each season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a special feature about set design, music, or production under its “Extras” tab. Fallout contains a plethora of inside looks and Easter egg-filled clips, while The Wheel of Time takes viewers behind the scenes and details character origin stories in its set of bonus videos. Much more can be found when delving through the “Extrad” section on all of Prime Video’s original series. The unique additional content tailored to each show reflects the streaming service’s effort to provide an insightful experience for subscribers.

Mobile Games

Most Prime Video subscribers don’t know that the streamer offers free mobile games. Fans of the animated show Invincible will find a link to download Invincible: Guarding the Globe by tapping the link in the series’ “Explore” tab on the Prime Video mobile app. Other free games that can be downloaded through Amazon include Marvel Contest of Champions, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, and Star Trek Fleet Command.

Amazon’s variety of mobile games adds another level to its library of content alongside its movies and shows. Prime Video subscribers can discover their next gaming addiction by taking advantage of this feature.

The “Explore” Tab

Recent Prime Video original titles contain an “Explore” section on their page. This area provides descriptions of the show or film’s characters and universe. The “Explore” tab also includes some behind-the-scenes videos and special features.Original TV series such as The Boys, Gen V, The Wheel of Time, take viewers through the vast lore behind the shows, including character descriptions, interactive activities, and short videos. These elements work well to contextualize plot and characters and reminds audiences what they may have forgotten in between seasons.

Movies like Saltburn, The Idea of You, Road House, and Red, White & Royal Blue introduce users to the story and its characters. The “Explore” tab is a fantastic way to get acquainted with a project before diving in, allowing subscribers to learn everything they need to know in order to enjoy it to the max. Fans can also find links to purchase merchandise related to a property in the “Explore” section.

