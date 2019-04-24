Andi Mack to End on Disney Channel With Season 3

Disney Channel sitcom Andi Mack is coming to end. Disney will not renew the series for a fourth season. Instead, it will air its final episodes beginning with episodes on Friday, June 21st. The finale will air on Friday, July 26th.

Andi Mack made Disney Channel history by featuring the first character on one of its original programs to feature an openly gay character. The character Joshua Rush, played by Cyrus Goodman, came out to his friends in the show’s second-season premiere.

“Andi Mack was a labor of love for a room of impassioned, inventive writers, a talented and dedicated crew, and an extraordinary, miraculous cast who inspired us all,” said series creator and executive producer Terri Minsky. “We had the honor of breaking a lot of new ground for Disney Channel. We were its first serialized show, its first series centered around an Asian American family, and its first to feature an LGBTQ character who spoke the words ‘I’m gay.’ But the best part of making Andi Mack was our audience, who let us know we mattered to them. The series finale is for them.”

Gary Marsh, president, Disney Channel, said, “Three years ago, we challenged Terri Minsky to create a new series that expanded and broadened the Disney Channel brand. And so was born Andi Mack. We are forever grateful to Terri, her talented team and the outstanding cast, led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, for delivering a meaningful and satisfying conclusion to three wonderful seasons of this brilliant series.”

Andi Mack has been Disney Channel’s most-watched series overall and its highest-rated series in the Kids 6-14 demographic. It has also received accolades such as a Television Academy Honor, a GLAAD Media Award, a U.S. Asia Institute honor, the Common Sense Media Seal for Quality Family Programming and a Peabody Award nomination.

Andi Mack stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Andi Mack, Lilan Bowden as Rebecca “Bex” Mack, Lauren Tom as Celia Mack, Joshua Rush as Cyrus Goodman, Sofia Wylie as Buffy Driscoll, Asher Angel as Jonah Beck and Trent Garrett as Bowie.

Created by Minsky (Lizzy McGuire) and produced by Horizon Productions, Andi Mack films in Salt Lake City. The show is also executive produced by Michelle Manning (The Breakfast Club, Disney Channel Original Movies Adventures in Babysitting and Teen Beach 2) and co-executive produced by Phil Baker (Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie).

