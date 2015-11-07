Apple TV+ Bringing Ghostwriter, Peanuts, and More Premieres This Spring

✖

While some Apple TV+ subscribers might be drawn to the streaming service's more adult fare, like Greyhound, Ted Lasso, or Servant, the streamer has plenty of exciting programs that are suitable for all ages, with Apple TV+ recently revealing their roster of upcoming premieres for their most beloved offerings. Later this month will see the debuts of Season 2 episodes of Helpsters and the Easter-themed Peanuts special, with April and May bringing in all sorts of Ghostwriter content. You can check out the full slate of family-friendly premieres below before they start debuting on the service later this month.

Helpsters

Second half of Season 2 Premiere date: Friday, March 5th

Helpsters is a live-action pre-school series from the makers of Sesame Street, encouraging children to explore the power of teamwork and develop early pre-coding skills. Problem-solving pals Cody, Scatter, Mr. Primm, and Heart are joined by a cadre of new celebrity guests this season, including Robin Thede, Judah Friedlander, Kate Micucci, Indya Moore; musical guests include Protoje, The Mowgli’s, and Ne-Yo. In this fun and fuzzy series, the Helpsters approach any challenge – from babysitting a lizard, to hiding successfully while playing “hide and seek,” to opening a park – with a can-do attitude, because everything starts with a plan.

The recipient of a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, Helpsters has been recognized as "immersive, educational, and entertaining.” The series teaches young viewers important lessons that build pre-coding skills and inspire self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication, and much more. Emmy Award winner and Parents’ Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination, Odd Squad) is the creator and showrunner of Helpsters. He and Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop’s Executive Vice President of Creative and Production, are executive producers. The series has also scored a season three renewal.

It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown

Premiere date: Friday, March 26th

Peppermint Patty tries to teach Marcie how to decorate eggs, Snoopy gets a birdhouse for Woodstock, and Linus convinces Sally that she doesn't need to color eggs because the Easter Beagle will bring them.

It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, along with the other classic Peanuts specials, was produced by the Hollywood animation studio Bill Melendez Productions, with Lee Mendelson Film Productions and Peanuts Worldwide.

Doug Unplugs

Second half of Season 1 Premiere date: Friday, April 2nd

Hailing from DreamWorks Animation and based on Dan Yaccarino’s Doug Unplugged book series, Doug Unplugs follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.

Doug Unplugs is executive produced by Jim Nolan, Aliki Theofilopoulos, and Dan Yaccarino, and stars the voice talents of Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker, and Becky Robinson.

Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page

Premiere date: Thursday, April 1st

The world of Apple TV+'s mystery series Ghostwriter comes alive this Spring with Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page, featuring on-platform bonus content, activities, and challenges for young adventurers. Hosted by children’s book author D.J. MacHale, four bonus videos star Donna (played by Hannah Levinson) as she revisits some of the series’ beloved books: Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, Trinity, and Frankenstein. Presented as video diary entries, the videos follow Donna as she embarks on a journey to write her own original story. Throughout each video, Ghostwriter characters will pop in and help Donna tackle various challenges in the writing process. As a companion to the bonus videos, viewers will have access to an online activity guide that matches up with Donna’s journey, available onApple.com. This bonus content will also be distributed to libraries via the Youth Outreach Coordinators at various State Public Library Systems which will be supported as part of National Library Week, April 4-10, 2021.

Ghostwriter

Second half of Season 2 Premiere date: Friday, May 7th

In its second season, the young heroes of Ghostwriter work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of their ghostly companion; viewers will dive into new stories including Time Castaways by Liesl Shurtliff and an original story called "The Cobalt Mask," written especially for the show.

Ghostwriter, which garnered a historic Daytime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for Season 1, is a re-imagining of the classic Sesame Workshop series from the early nineties. The series is designed to expose children to a wide array of literature and foster a love of reading; each multi-episode story arc is themed on a different work, from beloved classics to new works commissioned from popular authors like D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander. Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny returns as a writer and director on the series, with PGA Award-nominated Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop’s Executive Vice President of Creative and Production, is executive producer. Ghostwriter is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment. The award-winning show joins Helpsters in gaining a season three renewal.

