Apple TV’s Next Hit Sci-fi TV Series Reveals Full Trailer, And Breaking Bad Fans Will Need to Watch

Apple TV may not be the biggest streaming service out there, but it’s one that science fiction fans know they can count on. The service kicked off with the alternate history series For All Mankind back in 2019 and hasn’t stopped adding great sci-fi to its rotating catalogue of TV shows, bringing us not only Foundation, Invasion, Silo, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, but also Dark Matter, and, of course, the Emmy-winning Severance. Even if it doesn’t release as many shows as, say, Netflix, TV fans know if it’s on Apple TV it’s going to be great, and the next big series was just revealed.

Though teasers from the series and reports about it have made their way online, Apple TV has now released the first full trailer for Pluribus, their brand new science-fiction series from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul‘s Vince Gilligan. The new series brings back another familiar face from the hit crime drama, with Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn starring in the lead role. Like the teasers before it, this new trailer doesn’t really give us many clues about the actual series itself, but that just makes it even more tantalizing.

Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus Is Apple TV’s Next Big Sci-fi Series

Set to premiere on Friday, November 7, with two new episodes, Apple TV describes Pluribus as a “genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” Based on the trailer, that sure does seem accurate, but what is even going on in the context of the show? In interviews conducted for the series, Gilligan has confirmed some plot details about the actual show that the marketing itself doesn’t really give away.

According to Entertainment Weekly, which interviewed Gilligan ahead of the show’s premiere, the series has a twist up its sleeve to explain the eerie circumstances of this trailer, calling it: “an apocalyptic virus that has indoctrinated the world into optimism.” Based on the trailer, we can gather that Seehorn’s Carol is somehow immune to the niceties of this mysterious virus, but how and what that means for the rest of the world is a mystery the show will have to answer. Once again, though, it seems like Apple TV has delivered a brand new, weird sci-fi series that occupies a space like nothing else on streaming.

Not only is the fact that Pluribus is the next project from the minds behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul reason enough for fans of those shows to check it out, but the series is also partially set in Albuquerque. To top it off, Gilligan confirmed to EW that “an Easter egg or two” related to the hit crime shows can be found somewhere in the series. So not only do we have to watch to figure out what’s even going on, but to see what little winks Gilligan has tucked away in the frame.