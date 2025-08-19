Apple TV+ has become a true sci-fi universe, and it’s not just because of shows with flashy visual effects. The platform has been heavily investing in original stories that explore technology, society, and human dilemmas, whether epic or intimate, but always in a way that keeps you hooked. Its sci-fi lineup ranges from interplanetary worlds and dark dystopias to series that feel more like psychological thrillers and make you question your own life. Sci-fi here isn’t just explosions or adventure – it’s reflection, tension, and mystery. Every show challenges the viewer in some way, and even if you’re not a fan of the genre, it’s nearly impossible not to get drawn into some of these stories.

But have you ever stopped to think about which ones are truly great? Here are the 10 best sci-fi shows on Apple TV+, ranked. Not only do they showcase the platform’s strongest offerings, but they also explain why it stands out in the genre.

10) Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

image courtesy of apple tv

If you were expecting monsters smashing cities every episode, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters might let you down. This isn’t a show that wins over everyone, especially because of that. The title sets certain expectations, and when you actually watch it, the pacing is slower. The series tries to expand the MonsterVerse on TV, following two siblings trying to understand their father’s legacy within the Monarch organization. The thing is that the focus leans more toward family drama than kaiju action. It’s not bad, but it does leave the feeling that the show is underusing its own premise.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters does have a few decent action scenes, but still not enough to carry the weight of a universe that should feel epic. On the other hand, you can forgive it a bit, because there’s merit in the attempt to humanize this universe, exploring how the family handles secrets and power. The story works, and it’s still a fun sci-fi to follow, but if you’re looking for clear stakes and that big-scale excitement the genre promises, this isn’t it. It’s light entertainment, but not exactly memorable.

9) Murderbot

image courtesy of apple tv

Already underrated, Murderbot takes a concept that seemed perfect on paper and nails the execution – almost. The show follows a self-aware security robot who would rather binge-watch soap operas than follow human orders. The story tracks its struggle to understand autonomy and identity while getting involved in some human crises. Alexander Skarsgård adds weight to the narrative, but overall, the production suffers from uneven pacing and underdeveloped secondary characters.

What really works here is the focus on identity and autonomy through sci-fi without relying on battles or flashy effects. The story of a robot trying to find its place in a world that treats it only as a tool is smart and entertaining, but it still isn’t a solid standout in Apple TV+’s catalog. The premise can feel a bit familiar at times, which costs it points. In the end, Murderbot leaves you with the sense that it could have been bolder. Maybe this can improve over time.

8) Dark Matter

image courtesy of apple tv

Inspired by Blake Crouch’s book, this is one of the most interesting series in the sci-fi genre. Dark Matter takes you to an alternate reality where different choices completely shape who you are. The protagonist is a physicist who wakes up in a life he never lived and has to deal with the unexpected consequences of his decisions. It’s fascinating to follow a plot like this, and it’s easy to get hooked, especially as you can imagine yourself in his shoes. However, the show’s execution is a bit uneven: some episodes grip you, while others drag, and the tension isn’t always consistent.

Still, it makes the list because it does something many shows try but few actually pull off: exploring intelligent questions about identity and destiny. Dark Matter is the story of a person trying to reconnect with his own alternate reality – and that alone grabs your attention from the start. The real issue is that it feels somewhat limited at times, which keeps it from fully achieving that must-watch, essential viewing status.

7) Shining Girls

image courtesy of apple tv

Shining Girls is for those who enjoy sci-fi mixed with a psychological thriller – and time travel is part of the deal. If that’s your kind of show, this one is a perfect fit. The plot follows Kirby (Elisabeth Moss), a journalist who survived an attack and now hunts a serial killer who moves through time. Every scene is packed with tension and emotion, making it easy to get drawn into her obsession with justice, along with the vulnerability she hides. The suspense is meticulously crafted, pulling viewers in and making every clue feel genuinely important.

The only drawback of Shining Girls is its non-linear structure, which demands full attention. It’s not inherently bad, but it can be confusing and make the experience a bit challenging (or even frustrating depending on the viewer). On the other hand, time travel isn’t just a gimmick; it’s a core part of the mystery, making each murder even more unpredictable and intriguing. This is cerebral sci-fi at its finest, and it’s absolutely worth watching.

6) The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

image courtesy of apple tv

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey proves that traditional storytelling doesn’t always have to be what wins people over. The series follows an elderly man with early-onset dementia who undergoes an experimental treatment that restores his memories. For fans of Black Mirror, this might be a show that catches your attention (though it has its differences). Samuel L. Jackson elevates the series, making it intimate, emotional, and introspective. Sci-fi here is used in a very specific way to tell a deep, human story.

Don’t expect anything dark, futuristic technology, or space battles; this is about a man rediscovering his life and confronting past choices – it’s powerful because of that. The experimental treatment acts as a catalyst to explore universal human questions, making The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey intense and unforgettable. This is a series that absolutely deserves more recognition.

5) See

image courtesy of apple tv

Imagine a world where no one can see, and two children are born with sight. That’s the premise of See, which follows Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) as he struggles to keep his children safe in the middle of clashes with rival tribes. The world-building here really stands out, feeling original and captivating. Everything around tribalism is complex, and the action scenes are genuinely fun to watch. If you had to compare it to something, the show somewhat (or at least tries to) matches the grand-scale ambition of Dune.

See is a more visceral sci-fi, focused on survival and action, with family drama at its core. It’s a solid choice for fans who want something more active, though some story arcs can feel a bit predictable. That’s not a huge issue, but the pacing does vary (though it’s clear this is also to allow for character development). Even so, the overall journey is convincing, and by the end, you’re faced with a visual epic that immediately draws you in.

4) Silo

image courtesy of apple tv

The problem with Apple TV+ productions is their lack of visibility, and from here we start hitting sci-fi shows that can be frustrating because they don’t get the recognition they deserve. Silo is one of the platform’s highlights, turning a simple concept into pure tension. In an underground society, everyone believes the outside world is toxic, but secrets begin to surface. The story follows characters trying to uncover the truth while juggling strict rules and internal drama. This is the kind of show that relies heavily on creativity to keep the audience invested – and it succeeds spectacularly.

Each episode steadily builds suspense, doing so in a balanced way because the drama is always present as well. The world-building is exceptional, and the exploration of power and control is well-executed. You really buy into the concept, stay fully engaged, and before you know it, you’re binge-watching to see how it all unfolds. Silo is by far one of the most mature and consistent productions in the genre.

3) Foundation

image courtesy of apple tv

Anyone who’s read Isaac Asimov knows that adapting his work is no easy task. Yet Foundation impressively captures the full essence of the saga. The show follows a group of exiles trying to preserve humanity after the collapse of the Galactic Empire, blending politics, science, and destiny along the way. What really stands out, and deserves special mention, is the blockbuster-level cinematography and the massive scope of the story, complete with real, epic stakes.

Asimov is complex, and naturally the series has moments that reflect that, especially for viewers unfamiliar with the original work. There’s a philosophical depth that demands engagement; the exiles’ struggle to keep civilization intact isn’t just physical – it’s intellectual and moral as well. Foundation is a must-watch for any sci-fi fan who appreciates both spectacle and thought-provoking storytelling. Every episode and story arc immerses you in a vast, smart, and intricate universe, which is something few shows manage with such ambition.

2) For All Mankind

image courtesy of apple tv

What if the Soviet Union had reached the Moon first? For All Mankind takes that “what if” and builds a story that perfectly balances human drama, politics, and space exploration – a bold and successful gamble. The series follows astronauts, engineers, and their families as they handle historical and technological shifts, showing how every decision and advancement impacts both society and personal lives. It dives into complex issues like political rivalry, gender, race, and ethics, without ever losing pace or excitement. It’s exactly this mix that earns the show its second-place spot on this ranking.

For All Mankind‘s biggest strength is its ability to balance historical plausibility with the creative freedom of sci-fi – it’s smart storytelling. Each season raises the stakes and introduces increasingly complex dilemmas. There’s real genius in how it keeps viewers invested from start to finish. It’s one of the most complete shows in the genre, proving that even well-crafted historical speculation can be impactful and gripping without needing to be a full-blown epic.

1) Severance

image courtesy of apple tv

The number one spot could only go to Severance. It’s an instant benchmark thanks to its premise: employees undergo a procedure that separates their work and personal memories. Just hearing that immediately makes you curious to dig deeper. The show follows Mark (Adam Scott) as he unravels the dark secrets of the company he works for – and his own mind. The suspense hooks you from the very first episode, building steadily with each one until the revelations become genuinely mind-blowing. Exploration of identity and questions of control and freedom dominate, but none of it feels boring.

The show excels in script dynamics, but its real triumph is the flawless execution (and that’s not an exaggeration). Direction plays a huge role in making the series brilliant, and the combination of psychological sci-fi, thriller, and mystery is so intelligent it feels like you’ll never watch anything this incredible again. This is a one-in-a-million show. Watching it is thought-provoking, makes you reflect deeply on your own choices, creates tension, intrigues with discomfort, and still delivers moments of genuine surprise. Severance truly sets the standard for modern sci-fi TV.

