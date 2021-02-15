Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here: Tony Hale Explains Why Archibald Is the Chicken the World Needs Right Now

✖

Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here is coming to Peacock this week and follows Archibald Strutter, "a chicken who 'yes-ands' his way through life" during adventures with his siblings. The titular character is voiced by Tony Hale who not only created and executive produced the series but wrote the book it's based on. ComicBook.com recently had a chat with Hale about the show, and the creator explained why he decided to bring his book to life on the small screen and what makes that little chicken so lovable.

"I had a blast writing the book with my buddies and then there's other friends of mine, Jacob Moffat Drew Champion, and Eric Fogel, we all kind of thought about making it into a series just because of Archibald's attitude and his humor, and also coming from Arrested Development and Veep, just really loving comic timing and just bringing the humor into this attitude of the way he sees the world and his very open attitude," Hale explained.

"The thing with animation is there's just no limit to the creativity," Hale added. "You can just go nuts. There's one episode where rather than a lake, it's a lake ball pit. So the whole lake is a ball pit, you know, and then that's at the camp and no one is there to go, 'Oh, that's a little farfetched.' It's animation. You can do whatever you want to do."

"I'm crazy about this chicken. He just sees the best in everyone and the best in every situation. He's funny. He makes a lot of mistakes but he doesn't let it get him down. And after the year we've all had, it's like I could use a little, I mean I think we could all use a little more Archibald in our lives, you know, he's the best," Hale continued. "Archibald is someone who I do aspire to be. I want to learn from my mistakes and I want to see the world the way Archibald sees it."

Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here premieres on Peacock on February 18th and features the voices Tony Hale, Jordan Fisher, Adam Pally, Chelsea Kane, Kari Wahlgren, and Casey Wilson.