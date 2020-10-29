Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 2 Gets Teaser, Reveals Cast

Following last year's highly successful reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Nickelodeon is moving forward with another season of the series, with the network recently revealing the cast of the upcoming project alongside a teaser for the terrifying new tales. While the original series from the '90s was an anthology in the vein of Tales from the Darkside and Tales from the Crypt, the reboot took a slightly different approach by blending the anthology concept with a narrative throughline across the three episodes. The six-episode Season Two will feature all-new characters and a new Midnight Society, seemingly blending isolated tales of terror with another overall narrative throughline.

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child's Play, iZombie); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack).

The new season is described, "In Season Two (six episodes), this new group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that has been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by an all-new villain named the Shadowman."

In the first season of the reboot, "The members of the Midnight Society tell a terrifying tale of the Carnival of Doom and its evil ringmaster, Mr. Top Hat, only to witness the shocking story come frightfully to life and prepare for an adventure beyond their wildest nightmares." All three parts ranked as the most co-viewed (among adults 18-49 watching with a kid 6-11) show on broadcast and TV each week and was the number-one live-action series on cable TV in all kids’ demos (2-11, 6-11 and tweens 9-14).

Inspired by the classic art of storytelling, Nickelodeon’s original Are You Afraid of the Dark? series ran from 1992-1996 and 1999-2000 and broke the mold by exploring a whole new genre of entertainment. One of the network’s most iconic series from the ‘90s, Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid’s perspective. Are You Afraid of the Dark? was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel.

All three parts of the first season of the Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot will air on Nickelodeon on Friday, October 30th starting at 7 p.m. ET. Season Two of the series will debut sometime in 2021.

