Nickelodeon Releases New Season of The Loud House Podcast, Announces Blues Clues, Are You Afraid of the Dark? Series

Nickelodeon's Listen Out Loud with The Loud House podcast is officially back. The third season of the popular kid's podcast series debuted on Thursday, May 7th with six brand-new episodes offering new adventures for Lincoln Loud and his boisterous family. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are found. The series is based on Nickelodeon's animated series The Loud House which centers on Lincoln, the only boy in a house of ten sisters, as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family.

In season three of Listen Out Loud with The Loud House, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde review their favorite restaurant, Luan Loud and her classmate, Benny teach a comedy class, Lucy Loud and the Mortician's Club hold a seance at the cemetery and more. The first episode sees Paul Scheer (The League) guest star as Gus, the residential arcade and pizzeria owner.

In addition to the new season of Listen Out Loud with The Loud House, Nickelodeon is also expanding their podcast playlist. Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Blue's Clues & You!: Bedtime Stories are also coming soon. According to Nickelodeon, these brand-new podcasts extend each world in new ways beyond the screen by offering original stories with fan-favorite characters for Nickelodeon's preschool, kids and family audiences. Additional podcasts featuring beloved titles from the Nickelodeon library are also in development and will be announced in coming months.

You can read the official descriptions the third season of Listen Out Loud with The Loud House, Blue's Clues & You!: Bedtime Stories, and Are You Afraid of The Dark? as well as The Cassagrandes: Familia Sounds and Nickelodeon Animation Podcast below.

Blue’s Clues & You!: Bedtime Stories (10 episodes, launching soon) -- Listeners will skidoo with Josh and Blue into storybooks where sleepy-time adventures await, in this original podcast series narrated by Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz.

Are You Afraid of The Dark? (6 episodes, launching soon) -- In Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Jeremy Taylor reprises his role as “Graham” from the linear anthology, playing a mysterious crypt keeper who transmits scary stories submitted to The Midnight Society through a pirate radio-style broadcast to listeners all over the world.

The Casagrandes: Familia Sounds (6 episodes, available now) -- The Casagrandes’ Ronnie Anne hosts The Casagrandes: Familia Sounds, where she gives a taste of what it’s like to live in the big city with her big, loving, multigenerational Mexican-American family. The podcast features Ronnie Anne’s tour of the city’s hotspots, Hector’s musical history of the Casagrande family, Carl’s guide to starting a dog washing business and more. Since its December 2019 launch, the first season has garnered over 1 million streams across platforms.

Nickelodeon Animation Podcast (3 seasons, available now) -- The Nickelodeon Animation Podcast gives voice to the creators and talent who brought to life some of the most innovative, hilarious, and heart-tugging animation in the history of television. The series features Nick-affiliated talent as well as animation visionaries from across the industry. Hosted by Hector Navarro (Geek & Sundry), each episode discusses creator and talent life stories, careers and the inspirations behind some of the most iconic cartoons. Since its May 2016 debut, the podcast has garnered nearly 4 million streams across platforms.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.