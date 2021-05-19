Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Drama Ordered at Netflix

✖

While a True Lies TV series remains in the works for CBS, Netflix has just nabbed True Lies star Arnold Schwarzenegger for a new spy drama which have been given a full season order from the streamer. Schwarzenegger will star in and produce the series with Skydance Television and Nick Santora also producing, The Good Cop's Monica Barbaro will star opposite Schwarzenegger. In a statement the former governor said: "Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix. I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team."

Though without a title, the official logline for the series reads: "When a father and a daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize that their entire relationship has been a lie and that they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against an global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor."

Despite his fifty year career on the big screen, this new project will mark Arnold Schwarzenegger's first starring role in a dramatic TV series. The actor previously appeared in bit parts and making cameos on programming like Two and a Half Men and HBO's Tales from the Crypt, but has yet to lead a series until now. All that makes the series a major get for any streamer but also gives Netflix a major boost in that no other platform has an original Schwarzenegger property.

This new series also marks the latest collaboration between Schwarzenegger and Skydance, having previously worked with the production company on two different Terminator sequels, Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate. The studio has really found their footing in developing projects for streaming in recent years, releasing both Michael Bay's 6 Underground and the Charlize Theron starring The Old Guard on Netflix and both Without Remorse and The Tomorrow War premiering on Amazon Prime.

Schwarzenegger can next be seen, well heard, in the animated kids series, Superhero Kindergarten, a property developed by Stan Lee before his passing. Barbaro on the other hand will appear in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick while also providing a voice for Netflix's Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas animated series.