True Lies TV Reboot Pilot Delayed at CBS

Unfortunately, fans of True Lies will need to wait a bit longer for the anticipated television series to see the light of day, as CBS has shifted its plans a bit. The pilot for the series was ordered last month (February 10th), but it is now rolling off-cycle and instead is aiming for a pilot shoot sometime in the summer (via Deadline). It was the only new drama pilot CBS had ordered for this pilot season, but there are two 2020 cycle projects that were previously rolled and filmed this season, those being Good Sam and Ways & Means.

The series is of course based on James Cameron's hit film, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Helen and Harry Tasker. Helen thinks Harry is just a computer salesman, but in actuality, he is a secret agent for US counter-terrorism. Helen ends up as part of the mission however after a staged mission turns into a real one, and the focus is as much on the big action as it is on the couple trying to reignite their marriage.

The pilot (and hopefully series) comes from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and Charlie's Angels director McG. McG has been a part of several attempts to get the film made into a television series, and it's as close to happening as ever.

The series will follow the same outline as the film, and you can find the synopsis below.

"Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage."

Nix will be executive producing through his Flying Glass of Milk Productions, while McG and Mary Viola will executive produce through Wonderland Sound and Vision. James Cameron and Rae Sanchini will executive produce via Lightstorm Entertainment.

Corey Marsh of Wonderland Sound and Vision and Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk Productions will co-executive produce.

You can find the official description for the original True Lies below.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger is special agent Harry Tasker, a top spy in the ultra-secret Omega Sector who also dances a mean tango- although to his neglected wife, Helen, (Jamie Lee Curtis) he's just a dull computer salesman. But while Harry's been busy fighting terrorists, Helen's been gathering secrets of her own. And when their two secret lives unexpectedly collide, Harry and Helen find themselves in the clutches of international terrorists, fighting to save not only their marriage but their lives as well. Packed with non-stop action, spectacular special effects and unprecedented stunts, this 'domestic epic' from director James Cameron (Titanic, Terminator 2: Judgment Day) is a rollicking `90's twist on the super spy genre."

