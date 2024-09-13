As Wynonna Earp's Movie Drops on Tubi, Audible Reveals Tie-In Miniseries

Last night, just hours before Wynonna Earp: Vengeance debuted on Tubi, Audible announced that they would reunite the cast of the beloved SYFY series Wynonna Earp for a new original audio drama, Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory. The immersive, multicast audio production is written by Emily Andras, who served as the creator, producer, writer of the television series Wynonna Earp, and will feature the original cast members reprising their roles. Tales from Purgatory, which takes place before the events of Vengeance, features Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp, Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp, Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught, Varun Saranga as Jeremy Chetri, Dani Kind as Mercedes Gardner, Martina Ortiz Luis as Rachel Valdez, and Greg Lawson as Randy Nedley.

Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory is slated for release October 17, 2024, exclusively on Audible. You can check out a brief, animated trailer below.

"We're thrilled to bring loyal fans – 'Earpers' – more of what they love by adapting this wildly popular series into an unforgettable audio experience," said Diana Dapito, Audible's Head of Regional Content, North America. "As we continue our commitment to delivering premium audio entertainment to Audible audiences worldwide, we're excited for existing fans and new listeners to get to experience more action, more humor, and more of the legend that is Wynonna Earp."

"I'm thrilled to be stepping into the character of Wynonna again so soon for this new Audible Original," said Melanie Scrofano. "Fans are in for a treat because by working exclusively in audio, we're exploring sides of Wynonna and Purgatory that we couldn't always show on screen. It's like unlocking a whole new dimension of the Wynonna Earp universe. The best part is, Earpers don't have to wait very long for even more of the characters they love, and we can't wait for them to experience it."

Wynonna Earp is a modern supernatural western horror series based on the 1990s Image Comics series created by Beau Smith. After years in relative obscurity, the show debuted on TV screens in 2016 in series form with SEVEN24 Films. Wynonna Earp quickly developed a passionate cult following, and started collecting audience awards at things like the People's Choice Awards.

In the series, legendary tracker Wyatt Earp's descendant, Wynonna, was tasked with putting restless revenants – outlaws that Wyatt killed – back in their graves. With a unique ability to use her ancestor's Peacemaker, Wynonna formed a motley crew to battle demons, curses, and all supernatural threats that emerge to cause chaos in the ghost town of Purgatory. In this audio installment, we pick up with our demon-hunting heroine and her soulmate, the legendary lawman Doc Holliday (VERY well-preserved thanks to some handy ancient witchery), as they hit the open road in search of the promised land: Dollywood. Naturally, the trail is bumpier than expected, giving the stranded pair time to share an anthology-style collection of stories from Purgatory. Serving as both narrators of the tales and a spicy side dish to the action, the two travelers catch us up on many fan-favorite characters from the series in these Tales from Purgatory.

Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory is produced in collaboration with SEVEN24 Films, Rick Jacobs and Todd Berger, and Wayland Productions.

Fans can add Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory to their Audible wish lists now. Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is on Tubi, and the series itself is streaming on Netflix.